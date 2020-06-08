Log in
FABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S.A.    RAF

FABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S.A.

(RAF)
Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S A : Convening the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. as at June 23 2020

06/08/2020 | 05:53am EDT

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT NO. 18/2020

Name of entity:

Date of submittal:

Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A.

28-05-2020

in Kuźnia Raciborska

Subject:

Convening the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. as at June 23, 2020.

Message:

The Management Board of Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A. in Kuźnia Raciborska, registered in the register of entrepreneurs kept by the District Court in Gliwice, 10th Commercial Department of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000069588, acting pursuant to art. 399 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and § 23 para. 2 and § 24 para. 2 of the Company's Articles of Association, convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of the RAFAMET S.A. Machine Tool Factory on June 23, 2020 at 11.00, at the company's headquarters in Kuźnia Raciborska.

The content of the announcement on convening the Annual General Meeting together with the information required by art. 4022 k.s.h. has an attachment to this report.

Legal basis: § 19 para. 1 point 1) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws 2018.757).

Legal basis:

Article 56, Item 1, point 2 of the Act on offer - current and periodical information.

Vice President

President

Maciej Michalik

E. Longin Wons

Disclaimer

Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 09:52:03 UTC
