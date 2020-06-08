Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S A : Draft resolutions for the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23 2020

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT NO. 19/2020

Name of entity: Date of submittal: Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A. 28-05-2020 in Kuźnia Raciborska

Subject:

Draft resolutions for the Ordinary General Meeting of RAFAMET S.A. on June 23, 2020.

Message:

The Board of RAFAMET S.A. makes public:

draft resolutions for the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on June 23, 2020, the justification of the Management Board for the draft resolutions referred to in point 1), assessment of the Supervisory Board from the audit of the Management Board's report on the Company's operations and the financial statement of RAFAMET S.A. for 2019, report of the Supervisory Board of Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A. in Kuźnia Raciborska from operations in the period from 01/01/2019 to 31/12/2019, resolutions of the Supervisory Board containing the opinion of the Supervisory Board on matters which are the subject of the resolutions of the OGM, resolutions of the Management Board of RAFAMET S.A. regarding matters which are the subject of

the resolutions of the OGM.

The documents referred to above constitute attachments to this communication.

Legal basis: § 19 para. 1 point 2) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the law of a non-member state (Journal of Laws 2018.757).

Legal basis:

Article 56, Item 1, point 2 of the Act on offer - current and periodical information.