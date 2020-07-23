Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Correction of the current report no. 14/2020 - A list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 3 July 2020

CORRECTION OF CURRENT REPORT NO. 14/2020/K

Subject: a list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka informs that as a result of a typing mistake the percentage share of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. held on 22 June 2020 was incorrectly indicated. Below, the Company publishes the corrected information.

No. List of shareholders Number of % share in the % share in the votes number of total number votes at AGM of votes 1 MAFORM S.A.R.L. 7 763 889 53.59% 32.44% OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 2 EMERYTALNY PZU "ZŁOTA 2 754 409 19.01% 11.51% JESIEŃ" AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 3 EMERYTALNY AVIVA 2 116 000 14.61% 8.84% SANTANDER NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN 4 OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 1 348 866 9.31% 5.64% EMERYTALNY

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 3) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies (i.e. Journal of Laws Dz.U. of 2009 No. 185, item 1439, as amended)