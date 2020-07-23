Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Correction of the current report no. 14/2020 - A list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

Log in
07/23/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 3 July 2020

CORRECTION OF CURRENT REPORT NO. 14/2020/K

Subject: a list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka informs that as a result of a typing mistake the percentage share of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. held on 22 June 2020 was incorrectly indicated. Below, the Company publishes the corrected information.

No.

List of shareholders

Number of

% share in the

% share in the

votes

number of

total number

votes at AGM

of votes

1

MAFORM S.A.R.L.

7 763 889

53.59%

32.44%

OTWARTY FUNDUSZ

2

EMERYTALNY PZU "ZŁOTA

2 754 409

19.01%

11.51%

JESIEŃ"

AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ

3

EMERYTALNY AVIVA

2 116 000

14.61%

8.84%

SANTANDER

NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN

4

OTWARTY FUNDUSZ

1 348 866

9.31%

5.64%

EMERYTALNY

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 3) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies (i.e. Journal of Laws Dz.U. of 2009 No. 185, item 1439, as amended)

Disclaimer

Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:40:18 UTC
