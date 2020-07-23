Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Current report no. 14/2020 - A list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 26 June 2020

CURRENT REPORT NO. 14/2020

Subject: a list of shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of the Issuer

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka provides a list of shareholders of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. holding at least 5% of votes at the Annual General Meeting of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. held on 22 June 2020.

Number of % share in the % share in the No. List of shareholders number of total number votes votes at AGM of votes 1 MAFORM S.A.R.L. 7 763 889 59.09% 32.44% OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 2 EMERYTALNY PZU "ZŁOTA 2 754 409 20.96% 11.51% JESIEŃ" AVIVA OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 3 EMERYTALNY AVIVA 2 116 000 16.11% 8.84% SANTANDER NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN 4 OTWARTY FUNDUSZ 1 348 866 10.27% 5.64% EMERYTALNY

Legal basis: Art. 70 item 3) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies (i.e. Journal of Laws Dz.U. of 2009 No. 185, item 1439, as amended)