Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Current report no. 16/2020 - Information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 30 June 2020

CURRENT REPORT NO. 16/2020

Subject: information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka (hereinafter: the Company) hereby publishes information received on 30 June 2020 regarding the disposal of the Company's shares by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company.

The content of the information received is attached hereto.

Legal basis: Art. 9 (3) of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse

Notification of transaction / transactions

referred to in Article 9 (1) of Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of a person discharging managerial responsibilities / a person closely associated with

them

a)

Name

MaForm Holding Luxembourg

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

A person closely associated with persons discharging

managerial responsibilities:

Maciej Formanowicz - President of the Management Board

Maria Florczuk - Member of the Management Board

b)

Original notification / amendment

Original notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Fabryki Mebli FORTE S.A.

b)

LEI

2594003WC65THEMYJH09

4

Transaction details: this field must be completed for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) any date; and (iv) each location where transactions have

been carried out

a)

Description of financial

shares

instrument, type of instrument

PLFORTE00012

Identifier

b)

Type of transaction

merger of MaForm Holding Luxembourg and MaForm SARL

by acquisition of MaForm SARL

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00 EUR

7763889

d)

Aggregate information

Total volume

7763889

Price

O.OO EUR

e)

Date of transaction

2020-06-29

f)

Place of transaction

outside a trading venue

* Delete as appropriate

Disclaimer

Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:30:11 UTC
