Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Current report no. 16/2020 - Information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 30 June 2020
CURRENT REPORT NO. 16/2020
Subject: information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities
The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka (hereinafter: the Company) hereby publishes information received on 30 June 2020 regarding the disposal of the Company's shares by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company.
The content of the information received is attached hereto.
Legal basis: Art. 9 (3) of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse
Notification of transaction / transactions
referred to in Article 9 (1) of Market Abuse Regulation
|
1
|
Details of a person discharging managerial responsibilities / a person closely associated with
|
|
them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
MaForm Holding Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
A person closely associated with persons discharging
|
|
|
managerial responsibilities:
|
|
|
|
Maciej Formanowicz - President of the Management Board
|
|
|
Maria Florczuk - Member of the Management Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Original notification / amendment
|
Original notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fabryki Mebli FORTE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2594003WC65THEMYJH09
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Transaction details: this field must be completed for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) any date; and (iv) each location where transactions have
|
|
been carried out
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of financial
|
shares
|
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
PLFORTE00012
|
|
|
Identifier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Type of transaction
|
merger of MaForm Holding Luxembourg and MaForm SARL
|
|
|
by acquisition of MaForm SARL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price and volume
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00 EUR
|
|
7763889
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregate information
|
|
|
|
|
Total volume
|
|
|
7763889
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
O.OO EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of transaction
|
2020-06-29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of transaction
|
outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
