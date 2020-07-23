Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Current report no. 16/2020 - Information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 30 June 2020

CURRENT REPORT NO. 16/2020

Subject: information on transactions in the Issuer's shares carried out by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka (hereinafter: the Company) hereby publishes information received on 30 June 2020 regarding the disposal of the Company's shares by a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company.

The content of the information received is attached hereto.

Legal basis: Art. 9 (3) of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse