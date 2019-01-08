Fabryki Mebli FORTE : Current report no. 1/2019 Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 08/01/2019

CURRENT REPORT NO. 1/2019

Subject: Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

The Management Board of Fabryki Mebli FORTE S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka ("the Company") publishes the dates of publishing the periodic reports by the Company in 2019:

Annual reports:

1. Unitary annual report for 2018 - April 4, 2019.

2. Consolidated annual report for 2018 - 4 April 2019.

Quarterly reports:

1. Quarterly consolidated report for the first quarter of 2019 - May 23, 2019.

2. Quarterly consolidated report for the third quarter of 2019 - November 25, 2019.

Semi-annual reports:

1. Consolidated report for the first half of 2019 - September 12, 2019.

The Issuer's Management Board declares that in accordance with § 79 para. 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing information required by the law of a non-member state as equivalent, the Issuer will not forward quarterly report for the fourth quarter of financial year 2018 and for The second quarter of the financial year 2019.

Legal basis:

Legal basis: §80 sec. 1 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.