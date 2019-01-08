Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA    FMFP   PLFORTE00012

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA (FMFP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fabryki Mebli FORTE : Current report no. 1/2019 Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:19am EST

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 08/01/2019

CURRENT REPORT NO. 1/2019

Subject: Dates of publication of periodic reports in 2019

The Management Board of Fabryki Mebli FORTE S.A. with its registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka ("the Company") publishes the dates of publishing the periodic reports by the Company in 2019:

Annual reports:

  • 1. Unitary annual report for 2018 - April 4, 2019.

  • 2. Consolidated annual report for 2018 - 4 April 2019.

Quarterly reports:

  • 1. Quarterly consolidated report for the first quarter of 2019 - May 23, 2019.

  • 2. Quarterly consolidated report for the third quarter of 2019 - November 25, 2019.

Semi-annual reports:

1. Consolidated report for the first half of 2019 - September 12, 2019.

The Issuer's Management Board declares that in accordance with § 79 para. 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing information required by the law of a non-member state as equivalent, the Issuer will not forward quarterly report for the fourth quarter of financial year 2018 and for The second quarter of the financial year 2019.

Legal basis:

Legal basis: §80 sec. 1 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Disclaimer

Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 15:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
10:19aFABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 1/2019 Dates of publication of periodic..
PU
2018FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 32/2018 Information on transferring the..
PU
2018FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 29/2018 Confidential information &ndash..
PU
2018FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA : quaterly earnings release
2018FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : We are opening a particle board factory
PU
2017FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 26/2017 - Admission and introduction of..
PU
2017FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 25/2017 - Conditional registration of S..
PU
2017FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 24/2017 - confidential information &nda..
PU
2017FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE : Current report no. 23/2017 - Conclusion of agreement with ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 1 150 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 64,3 M
Debt 2018 592 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,98
P/E ratio 2019 5,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 543 M
Chart FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
Duration : Period :
Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 50,8  PLN
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maciej Formanowicz Chief Executive Officer
Zbigniew Mieczyslaw Sebastian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Jacek Gazda Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Dieter Dahlem Head-Production & Technology
Tomasz Domagalski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA-0.22%145
LEGGETT & PLATT3.68%4 846
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP5.72%3 580
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.70%1 454
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%964
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-0.49%441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.