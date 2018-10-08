Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  FACC AG    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG (FACC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FACC : Aeroplane parts maker FACC warns on second-quarter earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:28am CEST

VIENNA (Reuters) - Chinese-owned aeroplane parts maker FACC warned that its second-quarter earnings will fall short of market expectations due to higher-than-expected costs of developing new cabins, sending its shares down 10 percent in early trade.

The Austria-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 8.7 million euros in the three months through August, down from 11.3 million euros.

Market expectations had been around 11 million euros, a spokesman said.

"The development of new cabins has turned out to be more expensive than expected," a spokesman said. "But this is a one-off effect. We do not change our full-year forecast."

FACC, which specialises in engines, lightweight surface parts and complete cabin interiors, said its 2018/19 operating profit would grow to between 52 and 55 million euros from 48 million last year.

FACC expects full-year sales to reach 760 to 770 million euros, up from 750.7 million in 2017/18.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACC AG
09:33aFACC : honors 191 long-standing employees for 2,560 years of loyal service
PU
09:28aFACC : Aeroplane parts maker FACC warns on second-quarter earnings
RE
09/13FACC : increases financial flexibility for growth offensive
PU
07/11FACC AG : 1st quarter results
CO
07/11FACC AG : Slide show Q1 results
CO
07/06FACC AG : quaterly earnings release
06/15FACC AG : Dividends
CO
06/15FACC AG : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/31FACC AG : 1st quarter report
CO
02/28FACC AG : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 795 M
EBIT 2019 60,3 M
Net income 2019 38,2 M
Debt 2019 156 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 22,99
P/E ratio 2020 17,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 877 M
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,2 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ru Guang Geng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Yan Zheng Lei Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACC AG9.49%1 043
SAFRAN35.37%55 887
TRANSDIGM GROUP31.21%18 964
MTU AERO ENGINES29.45%11 588
HEICO CORP48.58%10 489
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.4.02%9 666
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.