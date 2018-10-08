FACC : Aeroplane parts maker FACC warns on second-quarter earnings

The Austria-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 8.7 million euros in the three months through August, down from 11.3 million euros.

Market expectations had been around 11 million euros, a spokesman said.

"The development of new cabins has turned out to be more expensive than expected," a spokesman said. "But this is a one-off effect. We do not change our full-year forecast."

FACC, which specialises in engines, lightweight surface parts and complete cabin interiors, said its 2018/19 operating profit would grow to between 52 and 55 million euros from 48 million last year.

FACC expects full-year sales to reach 760 to 770 million euros, up from 750.7 million in 2017/18.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)