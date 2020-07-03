Log in
07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT
Release from 03.07.2020
FACC Earns spot in Boeing Premier Bidder Program
File size: | .
| |
Copyright: ©
--%>
The international aerospace group FACC today announced it has earned a spot in the Boeing Premier Bidder Program.

 The program recognizes and rewards consistently high performing Boeing Commercial Airplanes suppliers and gives them an opportunity to increase their business with Boeing.

FACC is a leading technology group in the aerospace industry providing major structural assemblies to Boeing.

'Being accepted into Boeing's Premier Bidder Program is both a sigh of recognition and a mission for us,' said Robert Machtlinger, FACC AG CEO. 'This shows that we are on the right track with our best-in-class approach. At the same time, we are aware of the great responsibility involved. We will continue to strive toward continuously improving our efficiency to fulfill customer requirements. This is especially important during challenging times such as the current COVID-19 crisis,' said Machtlinger.

FACC joins approximately 100 suppliers that have met and/or sustained the high quality and delivery criteria required for inclusion in the Premier Bidder Program.
About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In the short fiscal year 2019, FACC achieved more than 665 million Euro in revenues. FACC employs 3,500 people from 38 nations and working in 13 countries worldwide. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:06 UTC
