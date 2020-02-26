Log in
FACC : Preliminary results for the short fiscal year 2019

02/26/2020 | 01:58am EST
Release from 26.02.2020
Preliminary results for the short fiscal year 2019
  • Sales at EUR 665 million
  • Profit margin at 5.2 %
  • Efficiency improvement program of EUR 50 million started
  • Medium-term growth and earnings targets confirmed

FACC AG was able to achieve its goal in terms of both sales and earnings in the short financial year 2019 (March 1 - December 31). Sales reached EUR 665 million. Operating profitability was kept at the previous year's level at 5.2 %. The EBIT amounts to EUR 34.6 million.

Net debt amounted to EUR 213.3 million on December 31, 2019. The increase in net debt is largely due to the first-time application of IFRS Standard 16 'Leases'.

FACC confirmed the medium-term growth and earnings targets communicated at the beginning of the year. For the next five years, taking current market information into account, an average sales growth of 5 % (CAGR) and a target margin (EBIT) in the range of 8 - 10 % is expected.

In the coming periods, FACC will - as already informed - concentrate on a sustainable increase in profitability through an efficiency improvement program of up to EUR 50 million. There are plans to streamline the supply chain through increased vertical integration - such as the insourcing of the production of strategic component groups - as well as a Group-wide optimization of business processes.

The report on Q3 2019 was also published today (notice announcement).

The stated values are still unaudited preliminary IFRS figures from FACC AG. FACC AG's annual financial report and the outlook for the 2020 financial year will be published on March 25, 2020.

About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aicraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In full year 2018/19, FACC achieved more than 782 million Euro in revenues. FACC employs 3,500 people from 38 nations and working in 13 countries worldwide. The company is listed in the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:57:11 UTC
