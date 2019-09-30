Release from 30.09.2019
FACC honors long-standing employees for 2,365 years of loyal service
145 employees of the Upper Austrian aerospace group FACC have celebrated their anniversaries of service. The Upper Austrian technology partner of the aerospace industry, which was established 30 years ago, honored its long-standing employees at the anniversary celebration held at the Loryhof in Wippenham.
'Our customers include all major players of the aerospace industry, and we produce high-tech components for the mobility of the future. Just a few months ago, Airbus and Rolls-Royce awarded us the status of Best Improver and Best-in-Class Supplier. Such awards of FACC can always be traced back to the names, experience and achievements of committed FACC employees,' declared Robert Machtlinger at the opening of the celebrations. The FACC Management Board members personally thanked the 145 jubilarians for a combined 2,365 years of loyal service to the company. The tribute was accompanied by a look back at the past thirty years.Three decades of FACC
Long-standing employees celebrating their tenth, fifteenth, twentieth, twenty-fifth or thirtieth anniversaries in 2019 were invited to take part in the anniversary ceremony. The aerospace group FACC is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Ten members of staff have been with the company since it was founded thirty years ago and have thus contributed significantly to FACC's success for three decades. '30 years that have just flown by - with ups and some challenges, but always heading towards new heights. We have grown from a pioneering group to an international company and continue to have a positive outlook on the future - there will be challenges, no doubt, but we will master them together. That's why I like being part of this team,' explains Manfred Standhartinger, Senior Manager Tool Engineering.
The aerospace company FACC has its roots in skiing. In 1989, the already independent department was spun off from the Fischer group and founded as a separate company. 'I was particularly impressed to see how our small team steadily grew over the years. More and more new and varied tasks were introduced, and during my 30 years with FACC I was able to work on many impressive projects,' Josef Gross comments with regard to his thirty-year history with FACC.Come fly with us!
From the largest passenger aircraft in the world to elegant business jets - no other company in the industry is represented on so many aircraft with aerospace technology on board. More than 3,500 employees from 38 nations work at 13 FACC locations on the mobility of the future. FACC not only manufactures future-oriented, innovative lightweight components for all well-known aircraft families - the Upper Austrian aerospace group also focuses on the families of its employees. Various benefits such as the paternity leave month, all-day childcare throughout the year, educational leave, flexible working hours and other advantages are intended to make everyday life easier for its employees. The committed and enthusiastic FACC crew is always pleased to welcome new motivated members of staff. Further information on careers at FACC can be found here
About FACC
FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aicraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In full year 2018/19, FACC achieved more than 782 million Euro in revenues. FACC employs 3,500 people from 38 nations and working in 13 countries worldwide. The company is listed in the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.
