FACC AG

FACC
FACC : wins a contract extension with Collins Aerospace

09/12/2019 | 02:02am EDT
Release from 12.09.2019
FACC wins a contract extension with Collins Aerospace
  • Collins Aerospace & FACC contract renews long-standing relationship
  • FACC is a single source supplier of translating sleeves for the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Collins Aerospace Systems has awarded FACC a multi-year contract extension covering the supply of thrust reverser translating sleeves for nacelles on the Airbus A350 XWB and Boeing 787 aircraft. The contract entails delivery of these nacelle components into the next decade. This contract extension is a major contribution to strengthening the market position of FACC as an international partner in the Engines & Nacelles segment.

'Collins Aerospace has been a valuable customer of FACC since our company was founded. We are delighted to be able to extend and strengthen our long-standing relationship with Collins Aerospace, collaborating with them in the supply of translating sleeves for the two aircraft programs,' commented Robert Machtlinger, FACC CEO. 'This contract confirms our joint success and the mutual trust we have built up over the last 30 years. With our team's enthusiasm and commitment to excellence, we are able to provide Collins Aerospace with innovation at the highest technical level and best product support.'

In 2005, Collins Aerospace commissioned FACC to develop and manufacture thrust reverser translating sleeves for the Boeing 787 engine programs. One year later, FACC was also selected as the development and manufacturing supplier for the engine fairings for the Airbus A350 XWB family. The project has since developed very well over the ensuing years. So far, FACC has equipped nearly 1,000 Boeing and 400 Airbus airplanes with thrust reverser translating sleeves based on FACC design and engineering. The present contract extension covers the production of the translating sleeves for the next 10 years. Thanks to the high demand for the two high-efficiency aircraft types, a stable and sustained high delivery rate is expected over this period. FACC will manufacture the complex translating sleeve modules in its highly automated center of competence for engine nacelles. A clocked production line and lean operational processes will guarantee both maximum efficiency and stability in production.

'This is a key program for FACC, it further secures our relationship with Collins Aerospace and is therefore an important factor for our continued success on the engine platforms for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB,' explained Günter Nelböck, Vice President Engines & Nacelles at FACC. 'Our expertise in engineering and global supply chain management, the high qualification of the FACC workforce and our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are essential to Collins Aerospace and demonstrate our best-in-class capabilities in technology, innovation and efficiency.'

Environmentally friendly thanks to reduced noise as well as emissions

When developing the translating sleeves, FACC and Collins Aerospace combined proven technologies with completely new design features. The carbon fiber nacelle module consists of the visible surface of the thrust reverser, the moveable blocker doors, an acoustically treated inner duct and a mechanical connection that is needed to operate the thrust-reverser doors. The utilization of newly developed materials and processes resulted in further noise attenuation, weight reduction and a higher lifespan.
About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aicraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In full year 2018/19, FACC achieved more than 782 million Euro in revenues. FACC employs 3,500 people from 38 nations and working in 13 countries worldwide. The company is listed in the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 06:01:05 UTC
