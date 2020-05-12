Log in
Plane parts maker FACC sees significant production restrictions until year-end

05/12/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Plane parts maker FACC said it expects significant demand and production restrictions in the first half of 2020 and the full year as the coronavirus pandemic forced plane makers to pause production to adjust to lockdowns and cut future output due to lower demand from airlines.

FACC reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 13 million euros ($14.06 million) for the first quarter after write-downs due to Airbus's production stop of the A380 led to a loss in last year's reference period.

The group, owned by China's Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC), said it was not possible to make a solid and reliable forecast for the full year.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.80% 54.5 Real-time Quote.-58.23%
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD. 0.73% 18.05 End-of-day quote.0.56%
FACC AG -0.15% 6.73 End-of-day quote.0.15%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 590 M
EBIT 2020 53,8 M
Net income 2020 34,7 M
Debt 2020 194 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
P/E ratio 2021 7,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 308 M
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,60  €
Last Close Price 6,73  €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 87,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Hohenzell Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ru Guang Geng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACC AG0.15%333
SAFRAN-42.97%37 393
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-37.69%19 066
HEICO CORPORATION-20.84%10 710
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-51.81%7 125
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.0.56%7 014
