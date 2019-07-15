Summer Party 2019: 30 Years of FACC

Release from 15.07.2019

Over the course of three decades, FACC has grown from a regional start-up to an international leader in the aerospace industry.

FACC celebrated this success story with its employees

More than 2,000 guests made their way to the FACC campus in St. Martin im Innkreis to celebrate FACC's 30th anniversary at this year's Summer Party. The entire FACC crew was invited to attend the celebrations along with family and friends. The company's success story began in the 1980s and reflects its transformation from a simple components supplier to a leading technology partner of the most renowned aircraft manufacturers. The steady growth of FACC was driven by its great innovative strength and reliability as a global partner and supported by targeted investments in Austria and abroad. Through new innovations, FACC will continue to develop over the next few years and actively shape the future of mobility together with its customers.



Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC, addressed the company's 30 years of innovation and 30 years of growth. 'To this end, innovative strength, passion and team spirit as well as a sustainable customer focus, pronounced problem-solving expertise and agility were and still are essential. It is a great privilege to work in an innovation industry and thus actively change and shape the mobility of the future,' he continued.



Long-standing employees who have been accompanying FACC for several years are also particularly proud of the group's impressive development. 'We can look back on 30 very eventful and exciting years during which we developed from a small department within Fischer Ski & Tennis GmbH to the large and international industrial company that we are today. For me personally, this phase was marked above all by the steady further development of FACC and the continuous construction and expansion of the plants in the Innviertel as well as internationally at our locations in Bratislava, Wichita, Montreal, Pune (India), China and most recently Croatia,' commented Johann Stehrer, who is responsible for Facility and Environmental Management and has been with the company ever since it was founded 30 years ago.



From a regional start-up to an international corporate group



The Upper Austrian technology company FACC has turned 30 and can now look back on a vibrant success story. The company's origins go back to the 1980s, when the Austrian ski manufacturer Fischer started to focus its attention on researching lighter, sturdier and more resilient materials. A team of visionaries not only recognized the potential of these materials for skiing, but also for a completely different industry: aviation. A few years later, on 16 October 1989, the already independent department was spun off from the Fischer group and established as an independent company.



Since then, FACC has achieved rapid growth, undergone dynamic development and attained innovation and technology leadership. A success story that began with a pronounced pioneering spirit was sustained over the years by strong passion within the company and accompanied by the continuous expansion of production facilities. An increasing number of well-known aircraft manufacturers placed their trust in the products and services of FACC and contributed to the company's evolution from a simple parts supplier to a leading global technology partner of the largest international aircraft manufacturers. This year not only marks the company's 30th anniversary, but also its 10-year partnership with AVIC which has been its majority shareholder since 2009. The AVIC Group is one of the world's largest aviation groups and a strong strategic partner of FACC.



This year, FACC also celebrated numerous milestones: The company was recently awarded the Export Prize 2019 in gold by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federal Ministry of Digital and Economic Affairs for its performance and dedicated involvement on foreign markets. Customer awards such as the Airbus 'Best Performer' and the Rolls-Royce 'Class Leading' awards underscore the outstanding performance standards and dedication of the FACC crew. New orders will accelerate the company's growth and enable the investment program to be continued at the Austrian sites. With the planned construction of a new manufacturing plant in Croatia, FACC will further expand its global footprint.

Successful summer celebrations with many highlights



Employees along with their friends and families came together to celebrate the company's success at the second FACC Summer Party. After the official opening of the festivities at 5 p.m., a wide range of attractions provided guests with adrenaline rushes and entertainment. One of the highlights was the Sky Cage, a platform with a glass floor at a height of 80 meters and jumping acrobatics on the Air2Bag. In addition, employees got a chance to put their aircraft component manufacturing skills and pilot knowledge to the test in the Virtual Reality flight simulator. Some of the guests also took part in the Mobility Parcours, which tested their dexterity and agility.



Furthermore, football enthusiasts competed against each other in a heated giant table football match, supported by several players of the SV Ried football club and presenter Andi Marek. Staff as well as their friends and families were able to record lasting memories of the event with the help of a photo booth, and young guests were able to enjoy a varied entertainment program. With the numerous food trucks and a cocktail bar including show bar mixers, food and refreshments were also a real highlight. The evening was rounded off with musical acts on the dance floor.