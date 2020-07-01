Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Antitrust Watchdog Calls On UK Government to Tackle Tech Giants' Power -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT

--The Competition and Markets Authority has called on the U.K. government to introduce new regulations for digital advertising

--Existing laws aren't suitable to regulate the likes of Google and Facebook, the regulator said

--Google and Facebook said they face fierce competition, but vowed to cooperate

By Adria Calatayud

The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday called on the U.K. government to introduce a new regulatory regime to boost competition, and tackle Google and Facebook Inc.'s market power in digital advertising.

The Competition and Markets Authority said existing laws aren't suitable for effective regulation of the behavior of major platforms funded by digital advertising. This conclusion followed a year-long examination of online platforms and digital advertising, after which the CMA said Facebook and Google--part of Alphabet Inc.--have developed such unassailable market positions that rivals can no longer compete on equal terms.

The regulator said Google and Facebook earn about 80% of digital-advertising spending in the U.K., which was around 14 billion pounds ($17.36 billion) last year.

"What we have found is concerning--if the market power of these firms goes unchecked, people and businesses will lose out," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

The regulator proposed a new regulatory regime that would include opening up Google's click-and-query data to rival search engines and increase Facebook's interoperability with competing social media platforms, among other measures. The CMA said new regulations should have the ability to order the separation of platforms where necessary to ensure healthy competition.

In response to the CMA, Google and Facebook said they face competition in the advertising market, both from online and offline players, and vowed to work with the U.K. government.

"Advertisers today choose from a wide range of platforms that compete with each [other] to deliver the most effective and innovative ad formats and products," Google's U.K. and Ireland vice president Ronan Harris said.

Facebook said providing a service funded by advertising gives millions of people and businesses in the U.K. the opportunity to connect.

"We face significant competition from the likes of Google, Apple, Snap, Twitter and Amazon, as well as new entrants like TikTok which keeps us on our toes," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The CMA said Facebook and Google's large user base is a source of market power and each has unmatchable access to user data. Both use default settings to nudge people into using their services and giving up their data, and their presence across different markets makes it harder for rivals to compete, the regulator said. Furthermore, protecting people's control over their data is paramount to privacy and to a healthy market, the CMA said.

The British regulator said, while its recommendation is U.K.-focused, the problems it has identified are international in nature.

The CMA also said it is launching a taskforce together with privacy watchdog Information Commissioner's Office and media regulator Ofcom that will advise the government on how to design new rules. The group will deliver advice to the government by the end of the year, the CMA said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.49% 1418.05 Delayed Quote.5.87%
APPLE INC. 0.83% 364.8 Delayed Quote.24.23%
FACEBOOK 2.91% 227.07 Delayed Quote.10.63%
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION 0.00% 0.91 End-of-day quote.-25.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:31aEU throws new rule book at Google, tech giants in competition search
RE
09:13aZoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan
RE
09:13aAntitrust Watchdog Calls On UK Government to Tackle Tech Giants' Power -- Upd..
DJ
08:41aUK body wants tougher checks for Google, Facebook ad reign
RE
07:45aWORKPLACES WITH COVID-19 CASES FACE : What to Tell the Rest of the Staff?
DJ
07:26aFACEBOOK : Antitrust Watchdog Calls on UK Government to Tackle Tech Giants' Powe..
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:18aFacebook ad boycott begins
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:06aOECD says U.S. still committed to global digital tax talks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 098 M - -
Net income 2020 20 984 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 647 B 647 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 245,15 $
Last Close Price 227,07 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK10.63%647 453
MATCH GROUP, INC.30.37%30 418
TWITTER-7.05%23 329
LINE CORPORATION1.31%12 065
SINA CORPORATION-10.07%2 348
NEW WORK SE-6.85%1 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group