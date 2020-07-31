Log in
Brazil central bank authorizes tests of Facebook's WhatsApp pay, Mastercard and Visa say

07/31/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has authorized testing of payments via Facebook Inc's messaging service WhatsApp in the country, Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc said on Friday.

Mastercard said in a statement that the tests would allow a limited number of cards to make small payments. WhatsApp initially launched its payments service on June 15, but was later blocked by Brazilian authorities, citing fair competition and data privacy concerns. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.78% 6.1532 Delayed Quote.35.18%
FACEBOOK 8.17% 253.67 Delayed Quote.14.25%
MASTERCARD -0.15% 308.53 Delayed Quote.3.49%
VISA -1.89% 190.4 Delayed Quote.3.28%
