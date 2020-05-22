Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Business groups push Trump to keep skilled-worker visas amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

By Ted Hesson

A range of business groups have made an 11th-hour appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump as he weighs whether to restrict temporary work visas, warning of negative economic consequences if he blocks the flow of skilled foreign workers into the United States.

More than 300 U.S. companies, business associations and higher education groups that employ skilled workers sent a letter to Trump on Thursday that said reducing access to those workers - even for a short period - would result in "unintended consequences" and cause "substantial economic uncertainty."

Google , Facebook and Microsoft were among the companies pushing for Trump to leave H-1B visas, student visas and other skilled visas untouched. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce - the nation's largest business association - also joined the effort.

"The undersigned represent employers that rely on a highly skilled, college-educated, science and engineering workforce, including non-immigrant professionals, to innovate, produce, research, develop, and lead," the companies wrote, calling their hiring needs "in the national interest."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump issued an executive order last month that blocked certain immigrants abroad from obtaining permanent residence, a move he said would protect American workers during the economic crisis. The order also called for several U.S. agencies to review temporary visas programs and submit recommendations within 30 days. The deadline for that was Friday, although Trump does not need to act immediately.

Some immigration hard-liners have called for Trump to pause the visas altogether.

A Teamsters union official on Friday criticized a recent Trump administration move to ease requirements for U.S. food supply chain businesses employing seasonal workers through the H-2B visa program, saying the workers are "especially vulnerable to retaliation if they seek a safer workplace."

(Reporting by Ted Hesson; additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Ross Colvin and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
12:16aNot Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
DJ
05/22Business groups push Trump to keep skilled-worker visas amid pandemic
RE
05/22HOME DEPOT, MODERNA, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/22Italy Economy Minister confident government, Fiat can complete state-backed l..
RE
05/22With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage
RE
05/22HEDGE FUNDS INCREASED EXPOSURE TO GR : Goldman
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 025 M
EBIT 2020 25 127 M
Net income 2020 20 813 M
Finance 2020 63 175 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,87x
EV / Sales2021 6,13x
Capitalization 669 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 240,60 $
Last Close Price 234,91 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK14.45%669 283
TWITTER0.90%25 326
MATCH GROUP, INC.2.31%23 868
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 916
SINA CORPORATION-18.03%2 139
NEW WORK SE-9.76%1 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group