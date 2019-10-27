Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China studying blockchain application for forex -regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 05:39am EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is studying the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in cross-border financing with a focus on risk management, and will further liberalise its capital markets, a senior foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday.

The comment by Lu Lei, a deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), comes as Facebook plan for its Libra digital currency project stirs global interest in the sector.

Lu said that amid heated discussions around Libra globally, SAFE is promoting the application of financial technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in cross-border trade finance, as well as in macro prudential management.

"We need to pay special attention to the rapid development of digital finance and fintech," Lu told a forum in Shanghai. "When we are not entirely certain where a (new) form of business is heading, we must pay attention to risk management."

Facebook's digital currency ambition is causing alarm among central banks around the world, amid concerns over its threat to the global monetary system and implications to data privacy and money laundering activities.

China's parliament on Saturday passed a new law on cryptography, as the country gears up to launch its own digital currency.

Lu said that the basis of risk management is the setting up of an effective financial infrastructure, proposing that Shanghai, China's financial hub, embrace digital technology as it beefs up its systems in payment and settlement.

Lu also vowed to further open China's capital markets, including bond markets, with plans to consolidate investment channels for foreign investors, he said.

China also plans to reduce red tape in an outbound investment scheme in Shanghai called the Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership scheme - which allows foreign asset managers to raise money locally for overseas investment - and is studying the rollout of yuan interest rate options, Lu said.

China is stepping up its financial opening amid a bruising trade war with the United States, which has complained of barriers for foreign companies wanting to do business in the country.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.81% 187.89 Delayed Quote.43.33%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.32% 1392 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.0487 Delayed Quote.2.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:39aChina studying blockchain application for forex -regulator
RE
10/26FACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
RE
10/26PROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Urges Tech Rivals to Pay for News -..
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- Update
DJ
10/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/25Facebook Launches News Service for Select Users
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Introducing Facebook News
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 240 M
EBIT 2019 23 890 M
Net income 2019 17 663 M
Finance 2019 51 454 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 532 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,50  $
Last Close Price 186,38  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.33%531 733
TWITTER5.43%23 715
MATCH GROUP, INC.72.88%20 753
LINE CORPORATION6.07%8 662
SINA CORPORATION-24.40%2 792
NEW WORK SE17.89%1 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group