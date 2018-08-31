Coming Soon to Facebook : Lots of Extreme Political Ads

By Georgia Wells and Deepa Seetharaman

Campaign strategists are gearing up to flood Facebook with inflammatory and polarizing ads heading into the midterm elections, saying its advertising platform rewards extreme messaging more than other venues.

Such tactics often backfire, partly because extreme ads can be hidden by those who find them disagreeable, Facebook Inc. said. The disconnect highlights the social network's often-controversial role as a political tool, where Facebook wants to be viewed as a promoter of healthy debate while some believe its platform contributes to divisive civic discourse.

Although Facebook didn't start the trend toward more inflammatory political ads, many candidates and consultants working on midterm campaigns said its cost structure and ability to target narrow slices of voters makes it a uniquely effective tool for motivating people to act in support of a cause or a candidate.

"You're not trying to persuade anybody on Facebook," said Jeff Roe, whose political-consulting firm Axiom Strategies is one of the biggest buyers of political advertising, largely on behalf of Republican candidates. "You're trying to reach a different part of people's brains."

The technical issue, according to candidates, consultants and some former Facebook employees, is that when the platform's ad auction system shows users ads that are likely to resonate with them, it can wind up rewarding attention-grabbing political messages with lower prices. Facebook predicts how users will respond to an ad and gives each one a "relevance score." A higher relevance score -- which can be based on video views, sales or other forms of engagement -- can "lower the cost of reaching people," according to Facebook.

Another less predictable factor is that ads shared by users can spread more widely across the network free of charge, and that drives down the effective cost because the advertiser isn't paying for engagement.

The company encourages campaigns to tinker with words and images to help ads go viral, according to people who have bought political ads for Facebook. Company officials and strategists said it is surprisingly difficult to predict which ads will do so.

Still, campaign consultants for both the Republican and Democratic parties said they are urging candidates to spend more of their advertising budgets on Facebook this election cycle. Campaigns spent about $1.4 billion on online political advertisements in 2016, a large portion of which went to Facebook, according to Borrell Associates, a research firm that tracks political ad spending.

Ahead of the 2016 election, former Democratic strategist Melissa Ryan tested a range of online campaign ads including "pretty and ugly, nice and incendiary," she said.

"Ugly and incendiary won every time," including on Facebook, said Ms. Ryan, now an editor of the weekly newsletter Ctrl Alt Right Delete, which analyzes the alt-right movement.

Facebook and some campaign strategists dispute this finding, saying the ad-auction system doesn't reward extreme messages in isolation of other factors. Other variables such as the targeting criteria, the goal of the ad and the campaign budget play sizable roles in determining an ad's performance. Negative ads can also backfire, especially if they are shown to people who disagree with the message.

"Facebook ads, political or otherwise, do not get more visibility just because they are negative," said Graham Mudd, product marketing director at Facebook, in a statement. "When distributed widely, negative ads usually result in more people choosing to hide or report them, which actually reduces their reach in our ad system."

The 2016 presidential election cemented Facebook advertising as a successful strategy for campaigns, after the Trump campaign far outspent Hillary Clinton on social media and used it as a tool to energize voters.

Facebook historically hasn't made much money on political ads. In 2016, politics didn't even break into the top-10 categories of Facebook advertising, Facebook executives have said.

Yet political advertising comes with outsize risk for the company, if it is seen to be choosing sides or hurting civic discourse.

Facebook this year changed its platform to make it easier for users to see all the campaigns being run by political advertisers, as well as who paid for them, in a bid to boost transparency. That information is available through a searchable archive that has been online since May.

Those changes aren't slowing down Omar Navarro, a 29-year-old Republican candidate running against Maxine Waters in California's 43rd congressional district. Mr. Navarro, who said he previously worked in social-media marketing for five years, said that while positive messages can do well on Facebook, edgy and extreme ads do better. "People tend to gravitate toward something that's provocative," he said.

One Facebook ad campaign urged users to like Mr. Navarro's page with the message, "Had enough? Help me KICK self-serving Maxine Waters out of office!" The ad, which helped Mr. Navarro gain about 20,000 new followers, depicts Ms. Waters in black and white tones, while Mr. Navarro is in color.

"She's painted in the dark, and I'm in the light," he said. "She's evil, and I represent good." A representative for Ms. Waters declined to comment.

In the run-up to the 2016 election, some Facebook employees discussed ways to make the platform less of an echo chamber where users only see content that matches their world views. One proposal called for removing, for political and issue ads specifically, a penalty that advertisements typically incur when users "hide" them in their news feed, said a person familiar with the internal discussions. That would have made it easier for political and issues-based advertisers, such as Planned Parenthood or the National Rifle Association, to reach people who disagree with them.

Such a change would have been highly unusual for Facebook, which doesn't typically treat distinct types of ads differently from one another, and the proposal never advanced to a serious stage. A Facebook spokesman said last week that users choose to hide political ads at higher rates than other types of ads on the platform, and those negative signals make political ad impressions more expensive on average than other types of ad impressions.

Some candidates have said pushing moderate messages on Facebook can be a challenge. Jenifer Sarver, who lost in the Republican primary for a congressional seat in Texas, said she couldn't attract as much attention on Facebook as her opponents. One shot an ad knee-deep in marshy water while wearing a Make America Great Again hat, pledging to "drain the swamp."

"Civility and collaboration is not a sexy message," Ms. Sarver said. "It was really tough to stand out."

Write to Georgia Wells at Georgia.Wells@wsj.com and Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com