Communications Services Down On Trade-Deal Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell amid fears about the outlook for trade negotiations.

Huawei Technologies will fight a Federal Communications Commission decision last week that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

Authorities in Singapore directed Facebook on Friday to publish a correction to a post by a user on the social-media website, marking the first test for the tech giant since the city state passed a sweeping law this year to combat online misinformation.

