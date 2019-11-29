Log in
FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Communications Services Down On Trade-Deal Fears -- Communications Services Roundup

0
11/29/2019 | 02:44pm EST

Communications services companies fell amid fears about the outlook for trade negotiations.

Huawei Technologies will fight a Federal Communications Commission decision last week that further curtails its business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

Authorities in Singapore directed Facebook on Friday to publish a correction to a post by a user on the social-media website, marking the first test for the tech giant since the city state passed a sweeping law this year to combat online misinformation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 7,42x
EV / Sales2020 5,89x
Capitalization 576 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 235,38  $
Last Close Price 202,00  $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK54.09%576 053
TWITTER8.46%24 152
MATCH GROUP, INC.64.02%19 640
LINE CORPORATION39.00%11 257
SINA CORPORATION-34.55%2 442
NEW WORK SE25.89%1 849
