Danish Opposition Party Wants Data Centers to Pay for Green Energy -Bloomberg

--A Danish opposition party has called for a temporary ban on the construction of data centers in that country until laws can be passed to ensure companies pay for the infrastructure to power the facilities, Bloomberg reported Friday.

--The Red Green Alliance is hoping to make sure Apple, Facebook and Google--all of whom are constructing data centers in the Nordic nation--will not be able to "mooch" as Denmark works toward achieving a carbon-neutral footprint, the report said.

--A report by the Danish Council on Climate Change says the new data centers may consume so much electricity, the country may be forced to consume more fossil fuels to cover the demand, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-12/apple-facebook-google-asked-to-pay-for-wind-parks-in-denmark

