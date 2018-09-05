Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Department of Justice looks into social media firms over free speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 09:12pm CEST
Social media executives testify at U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on foreign influence operations on social media platforms during Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department said on Wednesday it has convened a meeting with state attorneys general to discuss concerns that social media platforms were "intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas."

Spokesman Devin O'Malley said the attorney general had convened the meeting this month "to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms."

The statement did not name Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc but the companies have been criticized for what some see as an effort to exclude conservative voices.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Representative Greg Walden, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said Twitter had made "mistakes" that, he said, minimized Republicans’ presence on the social media site.

"Multiple members of Congress and the chairwoman of the Republican Party have seen their Twitter presences temporarily minimized in recent months, due to what you have claimed was a mistake in the algorithm," he said.

Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the committee, said he was worried that the Republicans were motivated by political concerns. "Over the past weeks, President Trump and many Republicans have peddled conspiracy theories about Twitter and other social media platforms to whip up their base and fundraise," he said.

However, like Walden, Pallone acknowledged that Twitter’s ability to spread information quickly has a dark side, and said it and other social media companies must do more to regain and maintain public trust.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in his opening statement that Twitter took no political positions.

"We don't consider political viewpoints, perspectives, or party affiliation in any of our policies or enforcement decisions. Period. Impartiality is our guiding principle," he said.

President Donald Trump, without offering evidence, accused social media companies themselves of interfering in the upcoming U.S. mid-term elections, telling the Daily Caller that social media firms are "super liberal."

Trump told the conservative outlet in an interview conducted on Tuesday that "I think they already have" interfered in the Nov. 6 election. The report gave no other details.

Justice Department spokesman O'Malley said that the department had monitored a hearing of a Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, where Facebook and Twitter executives defended their companies before skeptical lawmakers. Many members of Congress fault social media platforms for failing to combat foreign efforts to influence U.S. politics.

(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Sanders, Lisa Shumaker and Susan Thomas)

By Patricia Zengerle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.08% 1196.89 Delayed Quote.14.99%
FACEBOOK -2.47% 166.7086 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
TWITTER INC -5.57% 32.8548 Delayed Quote.45.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:16pFACEBOOK : Justice Department says probing social media companies for stifling '..
RE
09:12pDepartment of Justice looks into social media firms over free speech
RE
09:12pJustice Department, state AGs to meet Sept. 25 about social media companies
RE
08:49pFACEBOOK : Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:47pFACEBOOK : Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
AQ
05:53pFacebook, Twitter fall as they face U.S. Congress
RE
05:06pFACEBOOK : Twitter face US Congress over foreign bids to tilt politics
AQ
04:23pCONGRESS SHOULD ACT ON FOREIGN INTER : U.S. senator
RE
03:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman says threat on social media remains
RE
02:13pGermany still aims for 'fair taxation' of internet companies - finance minist..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:51aBofA reiterates Facebook Buy on Instagram shopping promise 
10:25aTwitter -5% as Dorsey testifies to Senate panel 
09:28aFacebook sues BlackBerry over mobile patents including messaging 
08:41aGermany denies backing down on tech giant taxes 
08:31aTracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,72
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 8,14x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 494 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-3.00%494 176
TWITTER INC45.11%26 403
MATCH GROUP INC67.14%14 490
LINE CORP8.78%10 960
SINA CORP-29.85%5 029
DENA CO LTD-18.51%2 584
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.