Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Digital Media Companies Tell Ad Giant It's 'All Hands on Deck' to Pull New Zealand Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

By Alexandra Bruell

Facebook, Google and Twitter sought to reassure one of the world's largest ad buyers they were striving to block violent content after video of the New Zealand terrorist attacks ricocheted around social media.

Facebook Inc. told media-agency network GroupM that it has "all hands on deck," said Kieley Taylor, global head of social at GroupM, part of WPP PLC.

Facebook said engineers were seeking and removing a video by the gunman, who used Facebook Live to stream at least part of his deadly assault on two mosques, and permutations posted by others, Ms. Taylor said.

Twitter Inc. said Friday it was working to remove the video. The company told GroupM that it manually reviews videos according to its brand-safety policies before they can be monetized through ads or sponsorships.

The video and a screed by the killer continued circulating, however, even as the companies said they were striving to take them down. The incident again raised the question of whether the largest social networks can control the content on their platforms.

"Since the attack happened, teams from across Facebook have been working around the clock to respond to reports and block content, proactively identify content which violates our standards and to support first responders and law enforcement," Mia Garlick, a spokeswoman for Facebook in New Zealand, said in a statement. "We are adding each video we find to an internal database which enables us to detect and automatically remove copies of the videos when uploaded again."

She urged users to report copies of the video they encounter so Facebook's systems can block them from being shared again.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible tragedy," a spokesman at YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, said in a statement. "Shocking, violent and graphic content has no place on our platforms, and is removed as soon as we become aware of it."

YouTube has lost some advertisers at least temporarily in recent years over cases of ads appearing near videos with violent content, hate speech or, most recently, comments by pedophiles. Most have returned as YouTube took measures to provide a "brand-safe" environment.

Friday's scramble highlights the need to continually monitor social media, according to Ms. Taylor. GroupM wants Facebook to be more transparent about the steps it takes against inappropriate content on a continuing basis, and the group works closely with Facebook and other social giants to counter such content, she said.

"They're not going to be able to identify every piece of content that is not safe for the platform, but there's definitely an opportunity to better limit the sharing, especially around live content, knowing how graphic and violent it can be," she said.

Write to Alexandra Bruell at alexandra.bruell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.19% 1190.3 Delayed Quote.14.12%
FACEBOOK -2.46% 165.98 Delayed Quote.29.81%
TWITTER 0.61% 31.22 Delayed Quote.7.97%
WPP GROUP -0.49% 852 Delayed Quote.1.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:22pFacebook, YouTube, Twitter Scramble to Remove Video of New Zealand Mosque Sho..
DJ
07:02pDigital Media Companies Tell Ad Giant It's 'All Hands on Deck' to Pull New Ze..
DJ
05:07pBroadcom and Ulta Beauty post gains, Facebook and Tesla dip
AQ
04:38pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At 5-month High On China Trade, Global..
DJ
04:03pFACEBOOK : Expands Efforts Against 'Revenge Porn'
DJ
12:17pFACEBOOK : shares drop as execs quit, Christchurch live-stream shooting stirs ou..
RE
11:49aFACEBOOK : CPO, WhatsApp VP quit amid data privacy, fake news allegations
AQ
10:46aFACEBOOK : Trading Down 3.4%
DJ
10:10aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
10:08aFACEBOOK : Live Video of New Zealand Mosque Shooting Dodges Social Media Safegua..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 963 M
EBIT 2019 25 410 M
Net income 2019 22 187 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,66
P/E ratio 2020 19,33
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
Capitalization 486 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.81%485 663
TWITTER7.97%23 795
MATCH GROUP INC26.63%15 081
LINE CORP3.64%8 324
SINA CORP7.57%4 124
DENA CO LTD-4.85%2 309
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.