Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ

07/18/2020 | 04:43pm EDT
The logo of the Walt Disney Company is displayed above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell as the market takes a significant dip in New York

Walt Disney has become a latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2WBnyQ1 on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Walt Disney has become a latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2WBnyQ1 on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Disney joins other companies like Starbucks Corp, Unilever Plc, Adidas AG and others that have pulled advertising from the tech giant.

Earlier this month, organizers of the growing Facebook advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Disney and Facebook were not immediately available for Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
