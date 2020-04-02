Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU justice chief urges U.S. tech giants to halt virus clickbaits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Values and Transparency Commissioner-designate Vera Jourova of Czech Republic attends her hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels

EU justice chief Vera Jourova on Thursday criticised U.S. tech giants such as Google and Facebook for making money off coronavirus-related fake news instead of putting in more efforts to stop the deluge.

With millions of people confined to their homes due to lockdowns to counter the spread of the virus, social media and online platforms have seen the volume of news on their sites and user traffic soar.

That has in turn sparked alarm and criticism because of the flood of disinformation.

Jourova, who last week held a conference call with Facebook, Twitter Inc, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, said their efforts to date were inadequate.

The companies last week told Jourova that they had removed large quantities of false and harmful content, the bulk of which related to health, and taken measures to remove ads related to protective equipment, such as masks, although there were still gaps. They also reported more users' access to authoritative sources of information.

"We still see that the major platforms continue to monetise and incentivise disinformation and harmful content about the pandemic by hosting online ads," Jourova told Reuters in a phone interview, citing the example of one such ad misrepresenting migraines as the cause of the virus.

"This should be stopped. The financial disincentives from clickbait disinformation and profiteering scams also should be stopped," she said.

Facebook referred to its March 24 announcement, which said the coronavirus outbreak was undercutting sales of the advertising that accounts for nearly all of its revenue even as more users spend time on the social network.

Twitter said it was doing everything to stop virus-related disinformation.

"There is no benefit ? commercial or otherwise ? in not taking action on Tweets that violate our rules," the company said in a statement.

"We also have strict rules governing ads on Twitter, evolving from our political content and issue ads policies."

Jourova said the companies should also share more data with scientists to fight the virus.

"We would like the researchers to have more data from the platforms, to do the proper analysis of the trends," Jourova said.

She will meet the companies again in a month for a progress report. The European Commission has already signaled its willingness to beef up rules to rein in tech giants, which are likely to be announced towards the end of the year.

By Foo Yun Chee and Gabriela Baczynska
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.48% 1110.4 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
FACEBOOK -1.22% 157.965 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.34% 153.14 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:09pEU justice chief urges U.S. tech giants to halt virus clickbaits
RE
02:38pFACEBOOK : March 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
PU
11:15aFACEBOOK : launches desktop version for Messenger as video calls surge
RE
05:45aDON'T GET BOMBED : How to Host Zoom Meetings, -2-
DJ
05:45aDON'T GET BOMBED : How to Host Zoom Meetings, Hangouts, Houseparty and More
DJ
04/01Tile says Apple's behavior is anticompetitive and has 'gotten worse, not bett..
RE
04/01FACEBOOK : Update on How We're Promoting and Protecting the Census
PU
04/01EU industry chief sees no quid pro quo in Chinese firms' 'mask diplomacy'
RE
04/01EU trade chief sees no quid pro quo in Huawei's 'mask diplomacy'
RE
04/01Coronavirus Exacts a Toll From Business Winners, Too
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81 265 M
EBIT 2020 28 696 M
Net income 2020 23 861 M
Finance 2020 64 537 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 3,79x
Capitalization 455 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 228,13  $
Last Close Price 159,60  $
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-22.24%475 455
TWITTER-27.24%19 178
MATCH GROUP, INC.-24.97%18 673
LINE CORPORATION-0.19%11 609
SINA CORPORATION-22.87%2 215
NEW WORK SE-33.97%1 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group