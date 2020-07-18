Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU nations deadlocked at tense coronavirus recovery summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 11:26am EDT
EU leaders summit in Brussels

A stand-off between EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Saturday threatened to derail plans for a massive stimulus fund to breathe life into their coronavirus-hammered economies.

"We are in an impasse now. It is more complex than what was expected," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video on Facebook as the 27 European Union leaders neared the end of a second day of talks. "There are many issues that remain unresolved."

The budget commissioner of the bloc's executive reminded the leaders - who wore masks and kept their distance from each other - that COVID-19 was still among them and they needed to act.

"Just a solemn reminder: the Corona crisis is not over: infections on the rise in many countries," Johannes Hahn tweeted. "High time to reach an agreement which allows us to provide the urgently needed support for our citizens+economies!"

With the pandemic dealing Europe its worst economic shock since World War Two, leaders gathered on Friday to haggle over a proposed 750 billion euro ($856 billion) recovery fund and a 2021-27 EU budget of more than 1 trillion euros.

But a group of wealthy and fiscally "frugal" northern states led by the Netherlands have blocked progress in the first face-to-face EU summit since spring lockdowns across the continent.

They favour repayable loans rather than free grants for the hard-hit indebted economies mostly on the Mediterranean rim, and they want control over how the funds are spent.

Hopes for an agreement grew earlier on Saturday when the summit's chairman, European Council President Charles Michel, proposed revisions to the overall package that were designed to assuage the Dutch concerns.

LATEST IN SERIES OF EU CRISES

Under the new proposals, the portion of grants in the recovery fund would be reduced to 450 billion euros from 500 billion and an 'emergency brake' on disbursement would be added.

But hopes that this would be enough to get a deal faded quickly.

"The chance is very slim that an agreement will be reached tonight. Very slim," a diplomat from an EU member state said.

The diplomat said "frugals" were pressing for deeper cuts to the fund and bigger rebates for net payers into the core EU budget, among other demands.

Other countries had their own demands in negotiations criss-crossing different regional and economic priorities, putting in doubt an unprecedented act of solidarity for the EU under which the European Commission would borrow billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of them all.

The EU is already grappling with the protracted saga of Britain's exit from the bloc and has been bruised by past crises, from the financial meltdown of 2008 to feuds over migration.

Another economic shock could expose it to more eurosceptic, nationalist and protectionist forces, and weaken its standing against China, the United States or Russia.

The exact size of the EU's long-term budget and how far to use payouts as leverage for reforms, or whether to withhold money from countries that fail to live up to democratic standards, were still unresolved on Saturday evening.

Hungary, backed by its eurosceptic, nationalist ally Poland, has threatened to veto the whole package over a new envisaged mechanism to freeze out countries flouting democratic principles.

As leaders huddled in groups to find a way forward, an EU diplomat said that Michel would come up with another revision to the package before they gathered for dinner.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Francesca Landini; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Andreas Sytas in Vilnius; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Gabriela Baczynska and Francesca Landini
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:32pG20 finance officials call for full, transparent debt freeze participation
RE
01:13pG20 finance officials eye solution to digital tax row this year
RE
02:48aFTC Considers Deposing Top Facebook Officials -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ
DJ
12:32aIn Hong Kong, young democrats raring to 'resist' as nomination period kicks o..
RE
12:16aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams
DJ
07/17Google bans ads on coronavirus conspiracy theory content
RE
07/17Google bans ads on coronavirus conspiracy theory content
RE
07/17FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe -- 3rd Up..
DJ
07/17FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Executives in Antitrust Probe -- 2nd Up..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 579 M - -
Net income 2020 21 130 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 212 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 690 B 690 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 253,27 $
Last Close Price 242,03 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.92%690 109
TWITTER11.73%28 044
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.74%23 759
LINE CORPORATION3.18%12 370
SINA CORPORATION0.94%2 635
NEW WORK SE-6.51%1 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group