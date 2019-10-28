Employees Ask Facebook to Reverse Policy on Political-Ad Fact Checking

By Jeff Horwitz

A group of Facebook Inc. employees asked the company to reverse its policy of exempting political candidates' ads from its own fact-checking program, calling the controversial rules a betrayal of the social-media giant's values.

"Free speech and paid speech are not the same thing," the employees said in an open letter to Facebook, which was posted on the company's internal network. They argue that exempting candidates' ads from fact checking "allows politicians to weaponize our platform by targeting people who believe that content posted by political figures is trustworthy."

Signed by 250 employees as of Monday, the letter represents less than 1% of the company's 40,000-person staff but adds to the debate over Facebook's political advertising policies. The company has long avoided fact-checking political candidates' personal Facebook posts, but only clarified earlier this month that it would exempt campaign advertising from such review.

In response to the letter, reported earlier by the New York Times, Facebook said internal debate and criticism of its policies are welcome.

"Facebook's culture is built on openness so we appreciate our employees voicing their thoughts on this important topic," said spokeswoman Bertie Thomson. "We remain committed to not censoring political speech, and will continue exploring additional steps we can take to bring increased transparency to political ads."

The letter is the most recent example of employee activist efforts within major tech companies and social media platforms. Alphabet Inc.'s Google abandoned a contract with U.S. military last year in the wake of heavy employee opposition; Amazon.com Inc. has faced internal protests on climate-change; and companies including Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc. have faced employee objections over their work with federal immigration enforcement agencies or contractors.

In the letter to Facebook, employees said the site's decision not to fact-check candidates' ads runs contrary to its two-year effort to fight misinformation on the platform and is confusing to the public.

In response to a question from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee last week, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg himself appeared hazy on whether the company would intervene if she targeted a Republican primary with ads falsely stating that one of the candidates supported the raft of progressive environmental proposals known as the Green New Deal.

"Congresswoman, I don't know the answer to that off the top of my head. I think probably?" Mr. Zuckerberg said.

Per Facebook's policies, the correct answer is that an ad containing such a falsehood would be allowed only if it were purchased by a politician running for office. An independent organization, capitalizing on Mr. Zuckerberg's lack of clarity, bought an advertisement worded precisely as described by Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. Because the outside group lacked the exemption afforded to politicians, it was flagged by a Facebook fact-checking partner, Lead Stories, and eventually taken down.

Beyond taking issue with the fact-checking exemption itself, the employees asked the company to better distinguish political ads from user-created content and to limit political advertisers' ability to address ads to narrowly focused or custom-designed audiences.

"Currently we restrict targeting for housing and education and credit verticals due to a history of discrimination," the letter said, recommending that political advertisers be similarly restrained.

"We look forward to working towards solutions together," the letter concludes. "This is still our company."

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Facebook.

