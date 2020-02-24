Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-Facebook executive starts group to help employees push companies on climate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: An array of solar panels is seen in the desert near Victorville

Facebook's former sustainability chief has launched an organization to help employees at big companies press their bosses for more aggressive policies to fight climate change.

Hundreds of companies have committed to reducing emissions in their own operations to be in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which governments aim to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Beyond their own operations, however, many companies have refrained from advocating for broader solutions needed to avoid a global catastrophe, said Bill Weihl, who led sustainability efforts at Facebook and Google and will head the new organization, ClimateVoice.

Employees at tech companies have objected to selling cloud services to Big Oil, and companies are reticent to exert lobbying influence on behalf of specific legislation.

"When it's an issue that might be really important for society but doesn't directly affect them, by and large most companies are silent most of the time," said Weihl, who left Facebook in 2018.

ClimateVoice is launching as a volunteer effort but aims to raise funds and hire staff soon after launch. Weihl said it will seek to organize and amplify climate activism among tech employees to push executives to lobby on behalf of legislative efforts around climate.

Workers have become a key constituency in the climate change debate, particularly at the biggest tech companies. Microsoft and Amazon announced more ambitious emissions targets after employees ultimately made their concerns publicly known.

Bruce Hahne resigned as a technical program manager at Google this month and criticized the company in a public letter for selling technology to the energy sector to more efficiently produce fossil fuels -- echoing concerns raised by workers at Amazon and Microsoft.

"We're dying by fire, and the Google Cloud oil and gas sales vertical is pouring on the gasoline," Hahne wrote.

Google respresentatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ClimateVoice initially intends to advocate for legislation at the U.S. state and regional levels, instead of the U.S. Congress. The group could be useful in providing employees with a list of policy priorities to raise with their bosses, Hahne told Reuters. It could also help bring together workers at different companies, who could work together on proposed bills with less fear of management retaliation.

"ClimateVoice is going to need to design sets of tactical behaviors that work well with cultures of the organizations, and that are safe," Hahne said.

By Dan Levine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.21% 1483.46 Delayed Quote.10.76%
FACEBOOK -2.05% 210.18 Delayed Quote.2.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 57.03 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.16% 178.59 Delayed Quote.13.25%
WTI 0.13% 52.1 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:00aEx-Facebook executive starts group to help employees push companies on climat..
RE
02/23Does the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -- Journal Report
DJ
02/23G20 finance heads eye impact of coronavirus outbreak on growth, see modest pi..
RE
02/23No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean chaos - France
RE
02/23NO GLOBAL DIGITAL TAX BY END-2020 WO : France
RE
02/23G20 finance heads eye impact of coronavirus outbreak on growth, see modest pi..
RE
02/22Let's come together to tax tech giants, say G20 officials eyeing $100 bln boo..
RE
02/22Encryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
RE
02/22U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change in draft communique, diplomats sa..
RE
02/21Big tech cos pull out of San Francisco conferences on coronavirus concerns
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 662 M
EBIT 2020 31 475 M
Net income 2020 25 987 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2021 5,00x
Capitalization 599 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,76  $
Last Close Price 210,18  $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK2.40%599 108
TWITTER19.53%29 915
MATCH GROUP, INC.-10.49%20 778
LINE CORPORATION0.00%11 521
SINA CORPORATION-7.34%2 573
NEW WORK SE-8.56%1 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group