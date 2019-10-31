Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:33pm EDT
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior government officials in multiple U.S.-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Inc WhatsApp to take over users' phones, according to people familiar with the messaging company's investigation.

Sources familiar with WhatsApp’s internal investigation into the breach said a “significant” portion of the known victims are high-profile government and military officials spread across at least 20 countries on five continents. Many of the nations are U.S. allies, they said.

The hacking of a wider group of top government officials' smartphones than previously reported suggests the WhatsApp cyber intrusion could have broad political and diplomatic consequences.

WhatsApp filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Israeli hacking tool developer NSO Group. The Facebook-owned software giant alleges that NSO Group built and sold a hacking platform that exploited a flaw in WhatsApp-owned servers to help clients hack into the cellphones of at least 1,400 users between April 29, 2019, and May 10, 2019.

The total number of WhatsApp users hacked could be even higher. A London-based human rights lawyer, who was among the targets, sent Reuters photographs showing attempts to break into his phone dating back to April 1.

While it is not clear who used the software to hack officials' phones, NSO has said it sells its spyware exclusively to government customers.

Some victims are in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Mexico, Pakistan and India, said people familiar with the investigation. Reuters could not verify whether the government officials were from those countries or elsewhere.

Some Indian nationals have gone public with allegations they were among the targets over the past couple of days; they include journalists, academics, lawyers and defenders of India's Dalit community.

NSO said in a statement that it was "not able to disclose who is or is not a client or discuss specific uses of its technology." Previously it has denied any wrongdoing, saying its products are only meant to help governments catch terrorists and criminals.

Cybersecurity researchers have cast doubt on those claims over the years, saying NSO products were used against a wide range of targets, including protesters in countries under authoritarian rule.

Citizen Lab, an independent watchdog group that worked with WhatsApp to identify the hacking targets, said on Tuesday at least 100 of the victims were civil society figures such as journalists and dissidents, not criminals.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, said it was not surprising that foreign officials would be targeted as well.

“It is an open secret that many technologies branded for law enforcement investigations are used for state-on-state and political espionage,” Scott-Railton said.

Prior to notifying victims, WhatsApp checked the target list against existing law enforcement requests for information relating to criminal investigations, such as terrorism or child exploitation cases. But the company found no overlap, said a person familiar with the matter. Governments can submit such requests for information to WhatsApp through an online portal the company maintains.

WhatsApp has said it sent warning notifications to affected users earlier this week. The company has declined to comment on the identities of NSO Group's clients, who ultimately chose the targets.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing and Raphael Satter; Editing by Chris Sanders, Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

By Christopher Bing and Raphael Satter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:05pGoogle urges confidentiality protections in Texas-led antitrust probe
RE
07:04pGoogle urges confidentiality protections in Texas-led antitrust probe
RE
06:59pTwitter, Facebook Divergence on Political Ads Shows Tension in Regulating Spe..
DJ
06:41pGlobal stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
06:33pEXCLUSIVE : Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through W..
RE
06:21pFACEBOOK : sued for age, gender bias in financial services ads
RE
05:25pCommunications Services Up after Facebook Earnings -- Communications Services..
DJ
05:14pFacebook, Apple rise; Twitter, Western Digital fall
AQ
04:37pALPHABET : Legislation Would Force Google and Rivals to Disclose Search Algorith..
DJ
04:26pStocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 470 M
EBIT 2019 24 489 M
Net income 2019 19 057 M
Finance 2019 52 929 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,00x
EV / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 547 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 234,46  $
Last Close Price 191,65  $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.60%537 068
TWITTER3.90%23 137
MATCH GROUP, INC.72.39%20 717
LINE CORPORATION6.75%8 695
SINA CORPORATION-25.34%2 786
NEW WORK SE19.37%1 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group