Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive - Snapchat weighs what was once unthinkable - permanent snaps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:31pm EST
The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Snap Inc is considering changes to its Snapchat app, known for disappearing photos and videos, that could make users' public posts longer lasting or even permanent, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is also weighing an option to reveal the identities of Snapchat users who make public posts, a person familiar with Snap's plans said.

Together the changes would mark a big step in Snap's effort to lure and keep users by making public content more available outside Snapchat. They could also create a new revenue source for money-losing Snap, which has seen its user base shrink and executives flee the company.

But such changes to Snapchat, which launched in 2011 and became an instant hit among teenagers and millennials, could trigger backlash from users who cherish their privacy, especially as rival Facebook Inc has been plagued by scandals over how it handles user data.

Snap is carefully weighing the privacy, technical and legal considerations of revealing user identities on public posts, said the person familiar with Snap's plans.

Only Snapchat photo and video content shared publicly by users would be affected and users have the option of deleting those stories, said the person.

Snap has already extended the shelf life of public stories, but making them last even longer or revealing more about the users who create them would be a further departure from Snapchat's hallmark features.

Snap declined to comment.

The changes would come in response to feedback from Snap's four partnerships with news discovery platforms that help media companies spot, analyse and republish public breaking news content on Snapchat, sources said. Reuters is a customer of SAM Desk and NewsWhip, two of the news discovery platforms.

Snap announced the partnerships last year and will sign four more deals in the near future, said the person familiar with Snap's plans.

Initially, public stories would disappear after 30 days but now remain viewable for 90 days, according to Snap’s support website.

Some partners have said that the disappearing and anonymous nature of public stories makes them difficult to work with, the sources said.

Some news organizations will not embed Snapchat stories into articles because the content eventually disappears, while others will not use them because they are unable to verify anonymous users' Snapchat videos.

One source familiar with the news partnership said Snap is already talking with one partner about making public posts last even longer and to make some content from celebrities permanent.

LUCRATIVE BUSINESS

Snap's stock has been under pressure as investors question the company's plan to reach profitability. Snap shares on Friday closed some 60 percent below their March 2017 initial public offering price.

Making user content more valuable for partners has helped boost revenue at Snap's rivals.

Twitter Inc was one of the first social media platforms to sell access to public posts or tweets and reported $108 million in third-quarter revenue from non-advertising businesses like data licensing, its fastest-growing division.

Twitter sells access to more than 500 million daily tweets to customers including analytics firms, news organizations and financial institutions that use trending tickers and stories to place trades.

Snap does not currently charge for access to public data, but could earn more advertising revenue if snaps embedded outside of Snapchat last longer, said Debra Aho Williamson, a social media marketing analyst with research firm eMarketer.

"The advertising would be visible for longer, and I could see advertisers paying more for it," Williamson said.

Facebook, viewed as a rival to Twitter in the data licensing market, recently implemented strict restrictions that have in turn made Snap's content more valuable, industry sources said.

Snapchat's video-heavy posts also offer elements that Twitter and Facebook's largely text content cannot, especially in breaking news events, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Angela Moon and Sheila Dang; Editing by Kenneth Li and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Angela Moon and Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.10% 147.36 Delayed Quote.13.67%
SNAP INC -0.78% 6.355 Delayed Quote.16.15%
TWITTER 0.52% 33.05 Delayed Quote.14.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:31pExclusive - Snapchat weighs what was once unthinkable - permanent snaps
RE
02:57pFACEBOOK : plans content oversight board, tightens paid ad rules
RE
02:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slump With Dow Shedding Triple Digits As Caterpillar ..
DJ
01:04pFACEBOOK : Opens New Fronts to Combat Political Interference -- Update
DJ
12:04pFACEBOOK : Charting a Course for an Oversight Board for Content Decisions
PU
09:46aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Bulls Look To Put Faith In Fed As Earnings Cont..
DJ
08:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Tesco, Kering, Vale
08:21aFACEBOOK : Vows to Fight Election Interference, the Spread of Fake News
DJ
07:19aFACEBOOK : Expanding Our Efforts to Protect Elections in 2019
PU
07:03aFACEBOOK : to integrate Messenger with WhatsApp, Instagram
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 315 M
EBIT 2018 24 458 M
Net income 2018 21 666 M
Finance 2018 42 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,21
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
EV / Sales 2018 6,98x
EV / Sales 2019 5,50x
Capitalization 428 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.67%428 223
TWITTER14.47%25 045
MATCH GROUP INC22.45%14 563
LINE CORP3.64%8 429
SINA CORP9.86%4 212
DENA CO LTD8.70%2 684
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.