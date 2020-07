Financials (USD) Sales 2020 77 679 M - - Net income 2020 21 164 M - - Net cash 2020 64 139 M - - P/E ratio 2020 31,9x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 669 B 669 B - EV / Sales 2020 7,78x EV / Sales 2021 6,04x Nbr of Employees 48 268 Free-Float 83,9% Chart FACEBOOK Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 48 Average target price 257,27 $ Last Close Price 234,50 $ Spread / Highest target 34,3% Spread / Average Target 9,71% Spread / Lowest Target -48,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 14.25% 668 638 TWITTER 14.57% 28 757 MATCH GROUP, INC. 24.65% 26 504 LINE CORPORATION 4.86% 12 810 SINA CORPORATION 0.08% 2 613 NEW WORK SE -6.34% 1 811