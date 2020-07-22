Log in
07/21 04:00:00 pm
07/21 04:00:00 pm
241.75
USD
-1.50%
FACEBOOK INC : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
0
07/22/2020 | 04:56am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at USD 265.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
FACEBOOK
-1.50%
241.75
17.78%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
0.15%
212.02
-7.79%
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
77 690 M
-
-
Net income 2020
21 183 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
64 139 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
32,9x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
689 B
689 B
-
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
8,05x
Nbr of Employees
48 268
Free-Float
83,9%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
48
Average target price
256,33 $
Last Close Price
241,75 $
Spread / Highest target
30,3%
Spread / Average Target
6,03%
Spread / Lowest Target
-50,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg
Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer
Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK
17.78%
689 310
TWITTER
15.48%
29 023
MATCH GROUP, INC.
14.40%
25 163
LINE CORPORATION
2.99%
12 334
SINA CORPORATION
2.05%
2 645
NEW WORK SE
-0.34%
1 765
More Results
