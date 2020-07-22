FACEBOOK INC : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 77 690 M - - Net income 2020 21 183 M - - Net cash 2020 64 139 M - - P/E ratio 2020 32,9x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 689 B 689 B - EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 8,05x Nbr of Employees 48 268 Free-Float 83,9% Chart FACEBOOK Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 48 Average target price 256,33 $ Last Close Price 241,75 $ Spread / Highest target 30,3% Spread / Average Target 6,03% Spread / Lowest Target -50,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 17.78% 689 310 TWITTER 15.48% 29 023 MATCH GROUP, INC. 14.40% 25 163 LINE CORPORATION 2.99% 12 334 SINA CORPORATION 2.05% 2 645 NEW WORK SE -0.34% 1 765