FACEBOOK SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
September 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB),
if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 1, 2017 and July
26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 25, 2018, the Company disclosed, after market, its 2Q2018
results including both revenue and active user counts below market
expectations. Further, the Company anticipated slow revenue growth and
falling margins and that it “expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind
in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the
last several quarters” and its “plan to grow and promote certain
engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of
monetization.”
On this news, the price of Facebook’s shares plummeted 18.96%.
