FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
News 
News

FACEBOOK SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. - FB

08/18/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB), if they purchased the Company’s shares between October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Facebook and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 25, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Facebook and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2018, the Company disclosed, after market, its 2Q2018 results including both revenue and active user counts below market expectations. Further, the Company anticipated slow revenue growth and falling margins and that it “expect[s] currency to be a slight headwind in the second half versus the tailwinds we have experienced over the last several quarters” and its “plan to grow and promote certain engaging experiences like Stories that currently have lower levels of monetization.”

On this news, the price of Facebook’s shares plummeted 18.96%.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 680 M
EBIT 2018 24 840 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,18
P/E ratio 2019 21,03
EV / Sales 2018 8,57x
EV / Sales 2019 6,65x
Capitalization 518 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-1.51%519 844
TWITTER INC36.32%24 857
MATCH GROUP INC52.76%13 843
LINE CORP-1.82%10 227
SINA CORP-31.20%5 017
DENA CO LTD-20.04%2 545
