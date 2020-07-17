FTC Considering Deposing Top Facebook Officials in Antitrust Probe

By Brent Kendall and Emily Glazer

The Federal Trade Commission is considering taking sworn legal testimony from Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg as part of its year-long probe of whether the company has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

