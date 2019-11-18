Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FTC Says Multiple Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:25pm EST

By Ryan Tracy

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Trade Commission is pursuing several antitrust investigations into online platforms, the agency said, suggesting a broader review of the technology sector than previously known.

FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said Monday that in addition to the agency's probe of Facebook Inc., which that company has disclosed, the agency has "multiple other investigations going on with major platforms."

The FTC has interviewed sellers on Amazon.com Inc.'s online marketplace, according to some of the sellers who have spoken with the agency. Amazon hasn't disclosed being notified of a formal FTC probe and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The FTC enforces U.S. antitrust laws along with the Justice Department and state attorneys general. Those entities are also investigating whether large tech firms are abusing their market power. Facebook and Alphabet Inc., owner of Google, are the subject of both state and DOJ probes, according to the companies and regulators' public statements.

The companies have said they are cooperating with investigators and that they acquired their market positions legally -- by making products benefiting consumers.

Mr. Simons, speaking at an American Bar Association event in Washington, didn't discuss the details of any particular investigation. He said the agency's new technology enforcement division is looking at tech firms' conduct as well as reviewing whether previous tech mergers and acquisitions, either individual mergers or a string of smaller deals, harmed competition in violation of U.S. law.

He also said the agency is considering whether mergers were executed as part of "a campaign of exclusionary conduct that includes exclusionary behavior like exclusive dealings (and) loyalty programs."

Mr. Simons' remarks followed an appearance by Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is a central figure in the Justice Department's broad antitrust review of online platforms, an initiative that has created tensions with Mr. Simons and the FTC.

Mr. Rosen said the DOJ hasn't yet reached any conclusions about potential issues people have raised about the dominant platforms, including whether they are stifling innovation and competition from other would-be rivals in the digital space.

The Justice Department's No. 2 official, however, warned that antitrust enforcement isn't a "panacea for every problem in the digital world," and suggested the department would consider other legal tools at its disposal.

"We will not ignore any harms caused by online platforms that partially or completely fall outside the antitrust laws," Mr. Rosen said. "We are keeping in mind other tools in areas such as privacy, consumer protection and public safety as part of a broader review of online platforms, to whatever extent warranted."

Brent Kendall contributed to this article.

Write to Ryan Tracy at ryan.tracy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.89% 1323.4399 Delayed Quote.27.62%
AMAZON.COM 0.28% 1749.16 Delayed Quote.15.81%
FACEBOOK 1.39% 198.22 Delayed Quote.48.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.85% 62.34 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WTI -1.73% 56.96 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:25pFTC Says Multiple Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:59pFTC Says Multiple Tech Antitrust Probes Are Under Way -- Update
DJ
01:32pFTC Says Multiple Antitrust Probes Are Under Way
DJ
08:10aSoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant via Yahoo Japan, Line Corp deal
RE
07:46aBYTEDANCE CEO URGES TIKTOK DIVERSIFI : internal note
RE
07:46aByteDance CEO urges TikTok diversification as U.S. pressure mounts - internal..
RE
02:28aEXPLAINER : Crypto backed by crypto: Dai seeks to change 'stablecoin' game
RE
01:14aPETER THIEL : Peter Thiel's Palantir launches Japanese joint venture with insure..
RE
11/16FACEBOOK : Indonesia needs to urgently establish data protection law - minister
RE
11/16U.K. Labour Party Platform Shifts Left -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,14x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 556 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,29  $
Last Close Price 195,10  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.83%556 376
TWITTER1.77%22 665
MATCH GROUP, INC.63.85%19 620
LINE CORPORATION36.03%11 086
SINA CORPORATION-38.09%2 310
NEW WORK SE18.32%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group