FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Facebook : Adds Two New Directors

03/09/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

By Bowdeya Tweh

Facebook Inc. has added two women -- a former McKinsey & Co. executive and the finance chief of Estee Lauder Cos. -- to its board of directors.

The appointments of Nancy Killefer and Tracey T. Travis to Facebook's board would give the company 10 directors. The appointments take immediate effect, Facebook said Monday.

Ms. Killefer held several leadership roles at McKinsey over roughly three decades until her 2013 retirement. Ms. Travis, who also holds an executive vice president title, is responsible for Estee Lauder's global finance, accounting, investor relations, information technology and strategy and new business development.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 569 M
EBIT 2020 31 438 M
Net income 2020 25 980 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 516 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,24  $
Last Close Price 181,09  $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-11.81%516 188
TWITTER4.40%26 128
MATCH GROUP, INC.-20.16%18 537
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 144
SINA CORPORATION-19.71%2 230
NEW WORK SE-23.63%1 419
