Facebook : Adds Two New Directors

By Bowdeya Tweh

Facebook Inc. has added two women -- a former McKinsey & Co. executive and the finance chief of Estee Lauder Cos. -- to its board of directors.

The appointments of Nancy Killefer and Tracey T. Travis to Facebook's board would give the company 10 directors. The appointments take immediate effect, Facebook said Monday.

Ms. Killefer held several leadership roles at McKinsey over roughly three decades until her 2013 retirement. Ms. Travis, who also holds an executive vice president title, is responsible for Estee Lauder's global finance, accounting, investor relations, information technology and strategy and new business development.