Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Advocacy Groups Urge FTC to Pursue Facebook Breakup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:39pm EST

By John D. McKinnon

WASHINGTON -- Several advocacy groups are urging the Federal Trade Commission to seek a breakup of Facebook Inc. as it weighs possible penalties against the social media company for privacy violations.

Facebook has acknowledged that the data firm Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained personal data of millions of users. The FTC is nearing completion of an investigation into the matter and is weighing penalties, including a substantial fine.

Among other remedies, "the FTC should require Facebook to unwind the acquisition of both WhatsApp and Instagram" for its failure to protect the data of those apps' users, according to a draft letter from the groups to the FTC. A copy of the letter, dated Jan. 24, was obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

"Facebook has operated for too long with too little accountability," said Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, one of the groups expected to sign the letter. Others include Color of Change, which advocates racial justice, and Open Markets Institute, which promotes business competition.

WhatsApp is a text-messaging app and Instagram allows users to share photos and videos.

The FTC, which is now subject to the partial government shutdown, didn't respond to requests for comment. One legal expert said the commission was unlikely to seek a breakup but could impose a significant fine.

Facebook didn't immediately comment on the letter. Facebook officials don't believe the FTC has the legal grounds to tie any violation of the consent decree to a breakup of the company, according to a person familiar with Facebook's thinking.

The FTC in 2011 charged Facebook with deceiving consumers by promising they could keep their information on Facebook private, and then repeatedly allowing it to be shared and made public. The case was settled by a consent decree finalized in 2012.

Any new settlement is expected to include a substantial fine and strengthened consent decree, but the advocacy groups say the FTC must do more to re-establish its credibility as an enforcer and send a message.

Cambridge Analytica, which did work for the campaign of President Donald Trump, was suspended from Facebook's platform following the disclosure.

There is little evidence the FTC's Republican majority would support a breakup. But one of the five FTC commissioners, Democrat Rohit Chopra, has publicly advocated tougher penalties for companies that become repeat offenders, including management changes and divestiture of business lines.

David Vladeck, a former FTC consumer-protection official who is now a Georgetown University law professor, said a breakup is "not going to happen -- that's an antitrust remedy."

He predicted that fines could reach considerable levels, however, as a way of sending a message to the industry. "A nice round number like $1 billion would do it," Mr. Vladeck said.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:39pFACEBOOK : Advocacy Groups Urge FTC to Pursue Facebook Breakup
DJ
04:58pAmazon's U.S. Lobbying Costs Hit Company Record -Reuters
DJ
03:09pAMAZON SPENDS COMPANY RECORD ON U.S. : filing
RE
02:39pFACEBOOK : Making Pages More Transparent and Accountable
PU
01:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street hit again by growth worries; blue-chip ..
RE
01:03pFACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook crack down on scam ads
DJ
11:17aFACEBOOK : Promises to Crack Down on Scam Ads After U.K. Lawsuit
DJ
10:56aFACEBOOK : to Offer Fake-Ad Reporting Tool in the UK in Lawsuit Settlement
DJ
01/22FACEBOOK : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update
DJ
01/22FACEBOOK : Leasing New Facility From Kylli in Burlingame, Ca.
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 348 M
EBIT 2018 24 522 M
Net income 2018 21 674 M
Finance 2018 42 317 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,00
P/E ratio 2019 19,87
EV / Sales 2018 6,90x
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
Capitalization 424 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK12.57%424 085
TWITTER12.21%24 550
MATCH GROUP INC12.74%13 409
LINE CORP5.40%8 561
SINA CORP4.21%3 995
DENA CO LTD7.41%2 645
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.