Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : After Bloomberg memes, Facebook will publicly track political sponsored content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Facebook Inc will provide a way for people to track political sponsored content on Facebook and Instagram ahead of the U.S. presidential election, it said on Thursday.

The move comes after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign started paying popular meme accounts on Facebook-owned Instagram to post content as part of its social media offensive ahead of the 2020 election.

In tweets sent by Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern, the company announced that it has added a new column https://apps.crowdtangle.com/pgpublicldsfb/boards/2020uspresidentialcandidates to its free social media tracking tool CrowdTangle to show sponsored content for the presidential candidates.

Earlier this month, Facebook said it would allow U.S.-based political candidates to run sponsored content on its social networking platforms, but that the content would not be catalogued in its overall public ad library.

Bloomberg's campaign, which is running a highly-funded digital offensive to try and beat Republican President Donald Trump in November, has been working with a collective of influential meme-makers called Meme 2020 to post sponsored content on Instagram accounts over recent weeks.

In order to be shown in the new CrowdTangle column, influencers will have to use Facebook's branded content tool, which allows them to more clearly tag in an official sub-header that the post is a paid partnership.

Facebook said it had reached out to the Bloomberg campaign asking them to use this tool to properly disclose the posts.

"We don't have visibility into financial relationships taking place off our platforms, which is why we?ve asked campaigns and creators to use our disclosure tools. On the broader topic of political branded content, we welcome clearer guidelines from regulators," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.

Facebook also said it was looking at how to increase transparency for branded content run from private accounts. Facebook requires accounts to be public to run branded content, but said it knows some accounts then switch to private.

The U.S. Federal Election Commission's rules do not explicitly address social media influencers, but the FEC does say that public online communications advocating for the election or defeat of a candidate for a fee must include a disclaimer to inform who paid for the content.

The tactic of paying influencers - people with large numbers of engaged social media followers - to spread political messages or make content is also gathering momentum among groups such as political action committees.

By Elizabeth Culliford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:57pFACEBOOK : After Bloomberg memes, Facebook will publicly track political sponsor..
RE
03:53pMICHAEL BLOOMBERG : After Bloomberg memes, Facebook will publicly track politica..
RE
03:15pFacebook cancels conference, Microsoft withdraws from another on coronavirus
RE
03:15pFacebook cancels conference, Microsoft withdraws from another on coronavirus
RE
03:02pFACEBOOK : Taking Action Against Platform Abuse
PU
02:28pThomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates
RE
02:25pThomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates
RE
01:57pFacebook, Microsoft Cancel Participation in Live Events on Coronavirus Fears
DJ
07:06aWPP Shares Tumble as Company Sees Flat Sales, Margin in 2020 -- Update
DJ
05:46aWPP shares slump to lowest since 2012 as sales slide
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 635 M
EBIT 2020 31 464 M
Net income 2020 25 980 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,77x
EV / Sales2021 4,64x
Capitalization 562 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 245,11  $
Last Close Price 197,20  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-3.92%562 109
TWITTER8.05%27 041
MATCH GROUP, INC.-19.57%18 670
LINE CORPORATION0.00%11 599
SINA CORPORATION-14.50%2 375
NEW WORK SE-9.93%1 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group