FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Alphabet Gets Justice Department Civil Investigative Demand on Antitrust Probes -- Update

09/06/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) said Friday that on Aug. 30 it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Justice Department seeking information on its prior antitrust investigations in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The company said "we expect to receive in the future similar investigative demands from state attorneys general. We continue to cooperate with the DOJ, federal and state regulators in the United States, and other regulators around the world."

Earlier Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that state attorneys general are formally launching separate antitrust probes into Facebook Inc. (FB) and Google. The Google probe is expected to be announced Monday, the Journal reported.

In a Friday securities filing, Alphabet noted its previous disclosure in its quarterly filing that "the online technology industry and our company have received increased regulatory scrutiny in recent months," and that the DOJ said it would begin an antitrust review of market-leading online platforms.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.48% 1206.32 Delayed Quote.16.00%
FACEBOOK -1.79% 187.49 Delayed Quote.45.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,01x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
Capitalization 545 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 187,49  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK45.63%544 628
TWITTER57.62%34 936
MATCH GROUP INC91.12%22 967
LINE CORP5.80%8 750
SINA CORP-20.97%2 948
GREE,INC.8.88%997
