Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : April 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:03pm EDT
  • Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 732
  • Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 162
  • Total number of Pages removed: 793
  • Total number of Groups removed: 200

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:24pALPHABET : Correction to Story on BuzzFeed News Naming a New Editor
DJ
01:15pALPHABET : BuzzFeed News Names Mark Schoofs as Editor in Chief -- Update
DJ
01:03pFACEBOOK : April 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
PU
12:55pApple to hold annual developers event online from June 22
RE
05/04Singapore-based logistics firm Ninja Van raises $279 million
RE
05/04Big Tech's Big Spenders
DJ
05/04Cybersecurity Lobbying Spending Mounts as Privacy, Security Laws Take Shape
DJ
05/04FACEBOOK INC : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/01U.S. House panel calls on Amazon's Bezos to testify on third-party sellers
RE
05/01FACEBOOK : Warned That It May Lose a Key Seal of Approval for Ad Measurement -- ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 256 M
EBIT 2020 25 299 M
Net income 2020 20 928 M
Finance 2020 63 489 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales2020 6,64x
EV / Sales2021 5,13x
Capitalization 576 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 236,78  $
Last Close Price 202,27  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK0.00%576 288
TWITTER-11.92%21 804
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.00%21 204
LINE CORPORATION0.19%11 862
SINA CORPORATION-18.26%2 146
NEW WORK SE-24.83%1 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group