Facebook : April 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 77 256 M EBIT 2020 25 299 M Net income 2020 20 928 M Finance 2020 63 489 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 27,8x P/E ratio 2021 20,8x EV / Sales2020 6,64x EV / Sales2021 5,13x Capitalization 576 B

Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 51 Average target price 236,78 $ Last Close Price 202,27 $ Spread / Highest target 48,3% Spread / Average Target 17,1% Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%

Managers Name Title Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FACEBOOK 0.00% 576 288 TWITTER -11.92% 21 804 MATCH GROUP, INC. -6.00% 21 204 LINE CORPORATION 0.19% 11 862 SINA CORPORATION -18.26% 2 146 NEW WORK SE -24.83% 1 345