|
Facebook : April 2020 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
05/05/2020 | 01:03pm EDT
-
Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 732
-
Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 162
-
Total number of Pages removed: 793
-
Total number of Groups removed: 200
Disclaimer
Facebook Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:03:01 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|77 256 M
|EBIT 2020
|25 299 M
|Net income 2020
|20 928 M
|Finance 2020
|63 489 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,8x
|P/E ratio 2021
|20,8x
|EV / Sales2020
|6,64x
|EV / Sales2021
|5,13x
|Capitalization
|576 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|51
|Average target price
|
236,78 $
|Last Close Price
|
202,27 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
48,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-40,7%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|FACEBOOK
|0.00%
|576 288