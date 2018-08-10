Facebook : Authorization for Page Managers Intended to Improve Authenticity -- 2nd Update

By Josh Beckerman



Facebook Inc. (FB) announced changes on Friday intended to make Pages more authentic and transparent, including the introduction of publishing authorization for people who manage pages with a large audience in the U.S.

The company said an authorization process will make it "harder for people to administer a Page using a fake or compromised account." The process includes using two-factor authentication and confirming primary country location.

Facebook said enforcement will follow this month.

The Info and Ads section will also provide more details including whether a page has merged with another.

Facebook, under fire for issues including alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election, has made several efforts to improve its reliability. In June, it said the new Info and Ads feature would show active ads that a page is running across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook's partner network, and offer more details such as recent name changes.

In September, the company said it identified about 500 "inauthentic" accounts responsible for $100,000 in ad spending that it believed had ties to Russia.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com