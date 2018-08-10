Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Authorization for Page Managers Intended to Improve Authenticity -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Facebook Inc. (FB) announced changes on Friday intended to make Pages more authentic and transparent, including the introduction of publishing authorization for people who manage pages with a large audience in the U.S.

The company said an authorization process will make it "harder for people to administer a Page using a fake or compromised account." The process includes using two-factor authentication and confirming primary country location.

Facebook said enforcement will follow this month.

The Info and Ads section will also provide more details including whether a page has merged with another.

Facebook, under fire for issues including alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election, has made several efforts to improve its reliability. In June, it said the new Info and Ads feature would show active ads that a page is running across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook's partner network, and offer more details such as recent name changes.

In September, the company said it identified about 500 "inauthentic" accounts responsible for $100,000 in ad spending that it believed had ties to Russia.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:15pFACEBOOK : Authorization for Page Managers Intended to Improve Authenticity -- 2..
DJ
09:05pFACEBOOK : to Add Authorization Measures Intended to Improve Authenticity -- Upd..
DJ
08:53pFACEBOOK : Announces Publishing Authorization Plan for Pages With Large Audience
DJ
06:56pFACEBOOK : INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a..
AC
05:46pFACEBOOK : pages with large U.S. following to require more authorization
RE
02:20pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : New Taipei Sheraton hotel Wi-Fi screen posts flag of co..
AQ
08:18aAt bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
RE
08/09HARD QUESTIONS : The Line Between Hate and Debate
PU
08/09INVESTOR REMINDER ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Clai..
BU
08/09FACEBOOK : awards more than $800,000 in ‘Secure the Internet’ grants
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:04pFacebook Is Already Recovering Again 
01:51pFacebook boosts security on pages with big followings 
12:01pPlay The Dividend Aristocrats With NOBL - Or Can You Do Better? 
04:05aSnapchat Is No Instagram 
03:02aNetflix's 'House Of Cards' Is Crumbling 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 684 M
EBIT 2018 24 842 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,34
P/E ratio 2019 21,99
EV / Sales 2018 8,86x
EV / Sales 2019 6,88x
Capitalization 535 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK3.76%534 655
TWITTER INC33.11%24 130
MATCH GROUP INC57.39%12 628
LINE CORP3.43%10 469
SINA CORP-25.17%5 352
DENA CO LTD-14.67%2 778
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.