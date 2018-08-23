Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Bans Quiz App That Captured Data of Four Million Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:03am CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. on Wednesday banned from its platform a quiz app that could have exposed the data of up to four million users, after the developers declined to be audited by the social-media giant as part of its effort to track down potential abuses.

Facebook said it banned the app, called myPersonality, "for failing to agree to our request to audit and because it is clear that they shared information with researchers as well as companies with only limited protections in place."

Facebook's move comes almost five months after it initially suspended the myPersonality app. In May, Facebook was alerted to the fact that user data gathered by the myPersonality app could be accessed online relatively easily. The app hasn't been used much since 2012.

One of the researchers behind the app, David Stillwell, called the ban "nonsensical and purely for PR reasons." Mr. Stillwell said the findings from the myPersonality app were used to publish several social-science research papers in recent years and that he and his research partner were invited to Facebook's offices in 2011 and 2015 to discuss their work.

"It is therefore odd that Facebook should suddenly now profess itself to have been unaware of the myPersonality research and to believe that the data may have been misused," Mr. Stillwell said in a statement.

This is the second app after Cambridge Analytica's personality-prediction app, thisisyourdigitallife, to be banned by Facebook several months ago as part of a larger investigation into data abuse by outside developers. Banning an app is a more drastic change than suspension, which still allows for the possibility that the app can be reinstated.

So far, Facebook has suspended more than 400 apps as part of a broader investigation under way since March to piece together what happened to large chunks of user data and determine any level of abuse that needs to be disclosed to users and lawmakers. In May, Facebook said it suspended 200 apps.

The myPersonality app was initially suspended on April 7 as part of a separate investigation into an app called Cubeyou, a Facebook spokeswoman said. In May, Facebook was alerted to the fact that login credentials for the app, which was supposed to be available only to academics, could be easily found online. Facebook wasn't able to interview the researchers behind the app until after the company received approval from British officials. A spokeswoman declined to say when that permission was given.

Facebook's app investigation is a response to broader criticism over revelations earlier this year that data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed and retained user data obtained from Aleksandr Kogan, a psychology lecturer at the University of Cambridge. Some 87 million people may have had their data exploited through that app, Facebook has said.

The app investigation faces many hurdles, including the fact that many developers are no longer in business and they aren't obligated to allow Facebook to audit their systems.

The myPersonality app was installed by roughly four million people and was "mainly active" before 2012, Facebook said. The company added that it had no evidence that myPersonality accessed records about its users' Facebook friends.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:03aFACEBOOK : Bans Quiz App That Captured Data of Four Million Users
DJ
03:54aFACEBOOK : pulls controversial iPhone VPN app over data collection allegations
AQ
02:42aFACEBOOK : Removes Data-Security App From Apple Store -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:17aFACEBOOK : Vice President Dan Rose to Leave -Recode
DJ
01:19aFACEBOOK : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investme..
AC
12:37aFACEBOOK : An Update on Our App Investigation
PU
08/22FACEBOOK : to Remove Data-Security App From Apple Store -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/22FACEBOOK : to Remove Data-Security App From Apple Store -- Update
DJ
08/22FACEBOOK : Introducing the Ad Archive API
PU
08/22FACEBOOK : moves to cut 5,000 targeting options but ad buyers see workarounds
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22WSJ : Facebook pulls data security app from Apple store 
08/22Facebook dealmaker Rose to exit company 
08/22BLOOMBERG : As rivals face hurdles, Snap tries to seize day 
08/22Marketers laud ad growth prospects at Instagram 
08/22MILLION-DOLLAR PORTFOLIO : First Month 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 680 M
EBIT 2018 24 840 M
Net income 2018 21 296 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,78
EV / Sales 2018 8,21x
EV / Sales 2019 6,37x
Capitalization 498 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-2.18%498 392
TWITTER INC40.32%25 532
MATCH GROUP INC54.52%13 357
LINE CORP1.28%10 218
SINA CORP-29.93%5 024
DENA CO LTD-20.13%2 542
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.