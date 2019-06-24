Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Bitcoin logo is seen on a cryptocurrency ATM in Santa Monica

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin pulled back from 18-month highs on Monday after jumping more than 10% over the weekend, with analysts ascribing the spike to growing optimism over the adoption of cryptocurrencies after Facebook unveiled its Libra digital coin.

The biggest cryptocurrency touched $11,247.63 on the Bitstamp exchange on Sunday, its highest since March last year. On Monday morning it had pulled back from those highs, and was last down 0.5% at $10,786.

Mati Greenspan, an analyst at eToro, said the gains underscored optimism among retail investors over moves by major companies to adopt cryptocurrencies.

"Traders are speculating on future involvement of large players like Facebook," he said. "They believe that Libra will create mass awareness of cryptocurrencies and act as a gateway to adoption."

Facebook announced ambitious plans last week to launch a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:14aFACEBOOK : Bitcoin pulls back from 18-month highs after 10% weekend jump
RE
06/23Politicians need to move fast as Facebook & Co move into finance - BIS
RE
06/21FACEBOOK : Libra must be stopped
AQ
06/21FACEBOOK : anti-Islam algorithm
AQ
06/21FACEBOOK : Anti-Money-Laundering Watchdog Calls for Stronger Cryptocurrency Regu..
DJ
06/21FACEBOOK : currency must be stopped
AQ
06/21FACEBOOK : Global money-laundering watchdog launches crackdown on cryptocurrenci..
RE
06/21FACEBOOK : Money-laundering watchdog unveils crackdown on cryptocurrencies
RE
06/21EBAY : UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews
RE
06/21FACEBOOK : founder says Libra could shift monetary clout to private companies - ..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 413 M
EBIT 2019 24 269 M
Net income 2019 20 658 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,83
P/E ratio 2020 20,59
EV / Sales 2019 7,14x
EV / Sales 2020 5,72x
Capitalization 546 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK45.81%468 564
TWITTER21.85%26 464
MATCH GROUP INC56.16%18 504
LINE CORP-18.76%6 878
SINA CORP-20.53%2 833
XING SE54.53%2 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About