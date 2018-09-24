Log in
FACEBOOK (FB)
Facebook : Brings New Digital Marketing Certificate Program to Austin Community College

09/24/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

We're thrilled to be in Austin today as a part of our Community Boost tour to bring digital skills training to people and small businesses across the nation. Austin has long been a haven for small businesses and entrepreneurs. And today at our Boost Your Business event, attendees will hear from Facebook experts and local businesses about the most up-to-date tools, insights, and best practices for achieving success on Facebook and Instagram.

Austin is like a second home to us, with more than 700 employees working at our downtown office. While we are proud to have had a permanent presence in Austin since 2010, we also want to create new ways to commit to the Austin community for the long haul.

Giving ACC Graduates a Boost with the Facebook Digital Marketing Certificate
We want the people of Austin to have access to training and resources long after today's Boost Your Business event ends. That's why we're delighted to partner with Austin Community College (ACC) to announce a new Digital Marketing Certificate Program. ACC will be the tenth institution of higher education in the country to offer this program, which will include courses in digital marketing and social media strategy for enrolled students.

We know that having these digital skills is an important part of business growth, hiring decisions and competitiveness in the job market for both job seekers and managers. In fact, 82% of small and medium-sized businesses on Facebook in Texas say an individual's digital and social media skills are important when hiring new employees.

We hope that this program will offer ACC graduates an added boost to compete for jobs in the digital economy, and contribute to the already flourishing technology community in Austin.

Working Together to Promote Economic Success in Austin
In addition to ACC, we'll also be joined today by the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, and the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. We know how critical these organizations are to the continued growth of Austin's businesses, and we're honored to partner with them in order to make today's event a success.

We hope to see you at Fair Market (1100 E 5th St) for this great free event. Register or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at facebook.com/communityboost.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 12:08:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,58
P/E ratio 2019 19,68
EV / Sales 2018 7,70x
EV / Sales 2019 5,99x
Capitalization 470 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-7.67%479 336
TWITTER INC18.70%22 622
MATCH GROUP INC76.88%15 874
LINE CORP4.71%10 462
SINA CORP-29.86%5 029
DENA CO LTD-16.67%2 578
