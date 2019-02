--Facebook Inc. (FB) has acquired GrokStyle, which provides visual artificial intelligence technology for retailers, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

--GrokStyle's technology was used in Ikea's mobile app, according to the report.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-08/facebook-acquires-visual-shopping-startup-to-bolster-ai-work

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com