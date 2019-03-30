Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : CEO calls for updated internet regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called on Saturday for regulators to play a "more active role" in establishing rules that govern the internet, as the world's largest social media network struggles to defuse criticism.

Zuckerberg, whose company is under pressure for failing to adequately police content and protect user privacy on its platform, wrote in a Washington Post article that a "standardized approach" for removing content would help keep internet companies "accountable."

"By updating the rules for the Internet, we can preserve what's best about it - the freedom for people to express themselves and for entrepreneurs to build new things - while also protecting society from broader harms," Zuckerberg wrote.

His comments followed a Washington Post report saying the U.S. government and Facebook were negotiating a multibillion-dollar fine settlement over the company's privacy lapses.

Zuckerberg also called for updated legislation focused on protecting elections, including new rules aimed at online political advertising that "reflect the reality of the threats" faced by social media companies.

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies say Russian internet trolls helped spread divisive content and disinformation on Facebook in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:59pFACEBOOK : CEO calls for updated internet regulations
RE
04:50pFACEBOOK : CEO Zuckerberg calls for more outside regulation
AQ
04:23pFACEBOOK : says some of Mark Zuckerberg's posts were deleted
AQ
03:27pFACEBOOK : Four Ideas to Regulate the Internet
PU
03/29SHERYL SANDBERG : Sandberg Details Plans for Facebook Live Restrictions, Removal..
DJ
03/29FACEBOOK : looks to place restrictions on who can go live after Christchurch att..
RE
03/29Recharged bulls give stocks, commodities flying start to year
RE
03/29FACEBOOK : Removes Accounts Linked to Duterte's Former Social-Media Manager
DJ
03/29FACEBOOK : removes online network in Philippines over 'inauthentic behavior'
AQ
03/29FACEBOOK : EU Officials Step Up Efforts to Thwart Election Interference in Comin..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 985 M
EBIT 2019 25 323 M
Net income 2019 22 221 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,18
P/E ratio 2020 18,92
EV / Sales 2019 6,18x
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Capitalization 476 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK27.16%475 732
TWITTER14.41%25 213
MATCH GROUP INC32.36%15 557
LINE CORP5.40%8 472
SINA CORP10.40%4 234
DENA CO LTD-7.08%2 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About