Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's largely rubber stamp parliament has passed a new law on cryptography as the country gears up to launch its own digital currency, state media reported late on Saturday.

China's central bank set up a research team in 2014 to explore launching its own digital currency to cut the costs of circulating traditional paper money and boost policymakers' control of money supply.

China's proposed new digital currency would bear some similarities to Facebook Inc Libra coin and would be able to be used across major payment platforms such as WeChat and Alipay, a senior central bank official said last month.

China's cryptography law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, is aimed at "facilitating the development of the cryptography business and ensuring the security of cyberspace and information", the official Xinhua news agency said, citing parliament. The law states that the state encourages and supports the research and application of science and technology in cryptography and ensures confidentiality.

Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency has sparked concerns among global regulators that it could quickly become a dominant form of digital payment and a channel for money laundering given the social network's massive cross-border reach.

Libra will be a digital currency backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities, and held by a network of custodians. Its structure is intended to foster trust and stabilise the price.

Like other cryptocurrencies, Libra transactions will be powered and recorded by a blockchain, which is a shared ledger of transactions maintained by a network of computers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week that the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as a core for innovation.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:12pFACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
RE
02:48aPROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
10/25MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Urges Tech Rivals to Pay for News -..
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Launches News Service for Select Users -- Update
DJ
10/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/25Facebook Launches News Service for Select Users
DJ
10/25FACEBOOK : Introducing Facebook News
PU
10/25FACEBOOK : launches a news section - and will pay publishers
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 240 M
EBIT 2019 23 890 M
Net income 2019 17 663 M
Finance 2019 51 454 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 532 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,50  $
Last Close Price 186,38  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.33%531 733
TWITTER5.43%23 715
MATCH GROUP, INC.72.88%20 753
LINE CORPORATION6.07%8 662
SINA CORPORATION-24.40%2 792
NEW WORK SE17.89%1 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group