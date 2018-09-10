Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : Community Boost comes to Springfield, MA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

It's great to be in Springfield, Massachusetts this week for our Facebook Community Boost tour. We're here to collaborate with small businesses, non-profits, community leaders, and job seekers. We'll offer training and special events at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1000 Hall of Fame Avenue) designed to give all our local partners a boost.

A center of technology since the Industrial Revolution, Springfield is known as the City of Firsts. From Rolls Royces to motorcycles, board games to basketball, this city has an impressive track record when it comes to discovery and innovation. Today, this legacy is carried forward by a flourishing precision manufacturing industry that serves aerospace, medical, and other technology sectors. The Pioneer Valley- the region between New Haven, Connecticut to the south and Greenfield, Massachusetts to the north, with Springfield as the hub and geographic center- has been aptly dubbed the Knowledge Corridor.

  • When we surveyed small businesses in the Bay State about what they look for when hiring employees, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) said an individual's digital skills were important.
  • More than 3 out of 4 (76%) Massachusetts small businesses said that Facebook allows them to reach more customers. 62% said the social media platform is essential for their business.

We recognize the future of work is changing and want to make sure our partners in Springfield and around the country have the best tools and tactics available to drive success. It's all part of our pledge to train 1 million people across the U.S. by 2020.

Today and tomorrow, we'll host dynamic speakers including successful local entrepreneurs, civic and community leaders, and top Facebook experts. We'll offer breakout sessions on everything from Optimizing Your Content for Mobile to Instagram 101.

We hope you'll join us while we're here in Springfield. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 14:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:47pFACEBOOK : Community Boost comes to Springfield, MA
PU
04:42pCopyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants -- Update
DJ
03:23pCopyright Battle in Europe Pits Media Companies Against Tech Giants
DJ
09/09FACEBOOK : to repost Burt Reynolds' nude picture
AQ
09/08ALPHABET : France could accept compensating Ireland over EU digital tax - offici..
RE
09/08FACEBOOK : users still fear for their privacy
AQ
09/08FACEBOOK : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
09/07CRITEO : Can Still Buy Facebook Inventory After Change in Partner Status
DJ
09/07FACEBOOK : The Court-Appointed Lead Plaintiff In In re Facebook, Inc. Securities..
PR
09/07FACEBOOK : founder says social networks to face more regulation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:07aTripAdvisor Is Sitting On A Potential Gold Mine 
09:20a'What A Wonderful World'? Well, That Very Much Depends Where You Look 
09:07aA Tale Of 2 Social Media Networks With Only 1 Worth Your Money 
07:50aSeeing Through The Hype And Gimmicks 
02:59aSPY : Dangerous Build Up At The Top 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,60
P/E ratio 2019 19,67
EV / Sales 2018 7,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,98x
Capitalization 471 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-7.61%470 732
TWITTER INC26.99%23 107
MATCH GROUP INC65.73%14 368
LINE CORP-1.93%9 900
SINA CORP-34.43%4 701
DENA CO LTD-20.09%2 544
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.