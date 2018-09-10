Facebook : Community Boost comes to Springfield, MA

It's great to be in Springfield, Massachusetts this week for our Facebook Community Boost tour. We're here to collaborate with small businesses, non-profits, community leaders, and job seekers. We'll offer training and special events at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1000 Hall of Fame Avenue) designed to give all our local partners a boost.

A center of technology since the Industrial Revolution, Springfield is known as the City of Firsts. From Rolls Royces to motorcycles, board games to basketball, this city has an impressive track record when it comes to discovery and innovation. Today, this legacy is carried forward by a flourishing precision manufacturing industry that serves aerospace, medical, and other technology sectors. The Pioneer Valley- the region between New Haven, Connecticut to the south and Greenfield, Massachusetts to the north, with Springfield as the hub and geographic center- has been aptly dubbed the Knowledge Corridor.

When we surveyed small businesses in the Bay State about what they look for when hiring employees, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) said an individual's digital skills were important.

More than 3 out of 4 (76%) Massachusetts small businesses said that Facebook allows them to reach more customers. 62% said the social media platform is essential for their business.

We recognize the future of work is changing and want to make sure our partners in Springfield and around the country have the best tools and tactics available to drive success. It's all part of our pledge to train 1 million people across the U.S. by 2020.

Today and tomorrow, we'll host dynamic speakers including successful local entrepreneurs, civic and community leaders, and top Facebook experts. We'll offer breakout sessions on everything from Optimizing Your Content for Mobile to Instagram 101.

We hope you'll join us while we're here in Springfield. Register for free or stay up to date with the latest city announcements, news and program schedules at fbcommunityboost.com.