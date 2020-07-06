Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Connectivity Investments to Deliver Over $200 Billion in Economic Benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 11:39am EDT
Reports Estimate the 5-Year Impact of Facebook's Infrastructure in LATAM, ASEAN and Sub-Saharan Africa

The importance of reliable, affordable internet connectivity has become more apparent to many people adapting to new ways of life during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, 3.5 billion people around the world remain unconnected to the internet. Closing the digital divide is critical to ensure access to information, education and healthcare.

Over the years, Facebook has invested in infrastructure and partnerships to address the barriers to connectivity. We recently commissioned three reports to examine the economic impact of our investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Latin America. Findings show that our programs are estimated to generate more than $200 billion USD in economic growth for these regions collectively over the next five years.

According to Analysys Mason, Facebook's investments in Sub-Saharan Africaand ASEANwill deliver economic benefits of over $57 billion USDand $70 billion USD, respectively, over the next five years. NERA Economic Consulting estimates that Facebook's investments in Latin Americawill generate an average of $27 billion USDper yearin economic growth and over time, create 178,000 new jobsin the region.

The bulk of the economic value is generated through Facebook's investments in submarine cables, edge networks and Open Transport Networks providing fiber backhaul. These programs improve the quality of access networks and service delivery, helping network operators extend coverage, improve performance and reduce costs.

Submarine Cables

Facebook's investments in submarine cables increase the supply of international bandwidth, reduce costs for ISPs and result in more connectivity.

In Latin America, for example, Facebook is part of a consortium deploying the Malbec cable between Brazil and Argentina that will double international capacity to Argentina. The cable is expected to improve reliability and reduce costs for ISPs. NERA estimates that the cable will also increase internet penetration in Argentina by 6% and 3% in Brazil.

In Southeast Asia, Facebook invested in the APG cable and Southeast Asia Japan Cable 2, as well as three new trans-Pacific cables planned for the next few years. While too new to include in the Sub-Saharan Africa report, our recently announced 2Africa cablewill circle the continent, interconnect 23 countries, and triple the capacity of all the subsea cables serving Africa today.

Edge Networks

Our edge network infrastructure, including Points of Presenceand co-located local caches, support economic development by allowing operators to access Facebook content at locations closer to their own networks. This cuts international connectivity and transit costs for operators and improves people's experience.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa and ASEAN countries, Facebook's investments in edge networks and international capacity together will enable internet traffic to increase by 9%. In Latin America, our edge network investments are expected to reduce operators' international connectivity costs by about $440 million USD per year.

Open Transport Networks

Facebook also invests in Open Transport Networks (OTNx)that deploy fiber infrastructure for backhaul for network operators. OTNx initiatives spur economic development by improving the quality and affordability of services and allowing more people to get online.

Facebook has deployed fiber through OTNx in Indonesia, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa. In Indonesia, OTNx is expected to help bring 900,000 people online and generate over $6 billion in GDP between 2020 and 2024. Two deployments in Uganda and Nigeriahave enabled an extension of 3G/4G coverage to over 4 million people. An estimated 700,000 people in Uganda and 300,000 people in Nigeria got online earlier than they would have without these investments, producing an economic impact of almost $4 billion between 2020 and 2024.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach for connecting the world, but with these investments we're focused on a building block strategy alongside our partners to help expand and improve global connectivity and close the digital divide.

For more information, read the full reports here: Sub-Saharan Africa, ASEAN, Latin America.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 15:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
11:39aFACEBOOK : Connectivity Investments to Deliver Over $200 Billion in Economic Ben..
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:19aFacebook, WhatsApp Suspending Review of Hong Kong Requests for User Data -- U..
DJ
10:18aFACEBOOK : others, block govt requests on Hong Kong user data
AQ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:27aWhatsApp to pause processing law-enforcement requests for user data in Hong K..
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 000 M - -
Net income 2020 20 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 666 B 666 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,82x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 246,59 $
Last Close Price 233,42 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.72%665 559
MATCH GROUP HOLDINGS II, LLC20.47%30 418
TWITTER-3.68%24 175
LINE CORPORATION4.11%12 432
SINA CORPORATION-8.16%2 398
NEW WORK SE-3.42%1 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group