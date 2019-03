Facebook's WhatsApp has said that it will start showing ads this year in its Status feature and currently charges marketers to send consumers documents like boarding passes or receipts via the app, but it doesn't sell ads encouraging consumers to contact brands there. "Facebook's Pivot to Messaging Puts Advertisers In a Tight Spot," at 6:15 ET, incorrectly said Facebook had announced ads within WhatsApp for that purpose, in the eighth paragraph. (March 8, 2019)