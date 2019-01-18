Log in
Facebook : Could Receive Record Fine From FTC, Sources Say -- WP

01/18/2019

-- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering imposing a record fine against Facebook for violating an agreement to protect users' data, The Washington Post reports Friday, citing "three people familiar with the deliberations."

-- Facebook has spoken with the FTC, but it is unclear if the company would try to make a settlement with the agency, the report said.

-- The expectation is the penalty against Facebook would be much larger than the $22.5 million fine the FTC imposed on Google in 2012, the report said.

Full story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/01/18/us-regulators-have-met-discuss-imposing-record-setting-fine-against-facebook-some-its-privacy-violations/?utm_term=.13537b1a9181

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

